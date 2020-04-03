Bill Withers Dies: ’70s Soul Singer Of ‘Lean On Me’ & ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ Was 81

Bill Withers, the influential Grammy-winning soul singer-songwriter who scored 4 smash singles together with the long-lasting ‘Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone,” has died. He was 81. His household instructed the Related Press that he died Monday in Los Angeles from coronary heart problems.

Alan Messer/Shutterstock



Withers broke out nationally with “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which he additionally wrote and reached No. three on the Billboard Scorching 100 in 1971. Fueled by a melancholic groove and soulful vocal, it gained the Grammy for Finest R&B tune — additionally scoring him noms for Finest Pop Male Vocal and Finest New Artist — and launched a comparatively temporary however memorable profession. He would observe that up with “Grandma’s Palms,” a celebration of his grandmother, nevertheless it did not crack the Prime 40. Each had been culled from his debut LP, Simply as I Am, which was produced by Booker T. Jones of the M.G.’s.

Associated Story Bill Withers Remembered As ‘Songwriter’s Songwriter’ By Brian Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, Kamala Harris, Others

However Withers’ sophomore album would show to be his largest.

Recorded on the legendary File Plant in Los Angeles, Nonetheless Bill was launched in Might 1972. Its lead single was “Lean on Me,” an anthem of affirmation that topped the Scorching 100 for 3 weeks that summer time. Its lolling rhythm and comforting lyrics made it a stone traditional, which later can be inducted into the Grammy Corridor of Fame, as “Ain’t No Sunshine” can be.

Notable Hollywood & Leisure Trade Deaths In 2020: Photograph Gallery

The enduring tune’s title was borrowed for the 1989 Morgan Freeman film concerning the powerful however devoted principal of an inner-city highschool. It additionally has been revived within the coronavirus period as a beacon of energy in unsure occasions.

“Lean on Me” was carried out on the inaugurations of Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and that tune and “Ain’t No Sunshine” each ranked within the 200s on Rolling Stone‘s 2004 listing of the Biggest Songs of All Time.

The tune was lined by the California group Membership Nouveau in 1987, and their model hit No. 1 and gained songwriter Withers a second Grammy for Finest R&B tune.

Withers’ subsequent single, which he additionally wrote, was “Use Me,” one other gold file that peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard singles chart — saved from No. 1 by the likes of Chuck Berry’s “My Ding-a-Ling” and 12-year-old Michael Jackson’s “Ben.” The LP additionally went gold and reached No. four on the Billboard 200.

Adam Schlesinger Dies: Coronavirus Claims Fountains Of Wayne Chief, Emmy And Grammy Winner At 52

However the singer’s profession hit a lull after that, and his subsequent a number of albums and singles had been minor hits at finest. His subsequent massive hit was in 1977 with “Pretty Day,” which barely nicked the pop Prime 30 stateside however was an R&B hit and made the highest 10 in a number of European nations, together with France, the place it went to No. 1. It was spawned from Menagerie, which was Withers’ first gold album since Nonetheless Bill.

His follow-up long-player ‘Bout Love stiffed, however Withers had yet another massive hit up his sleeve. Withers co-wrote and sang on “Simply the Two of Us,” which was recorded by Grover Washington. Reaching No. 2 on the Scorching 100 within the spring of 1981, it might land Withers his third Grammy for Finest R&B tune, additionally scoring noms for Music and File of the 12 months.

Bill Withers on the 2017 Ivor Novello Awards in London

Shutterstock



However Withers subsequent album, 1983’s Watching You Watching Me, stiffed, and he would give up the music business a few years later. In 1988, Dutch DJ Ben Liebrand scored a UK hit with “Pretty Day (Sunshine Combine).”

Together with the Lean on Me film, Withers’ songs have been utilized in greater than 200 motion pictures and TV exhibits, most just lately within the pilot of NBC’s comedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and in Netflix’s Soundtrack. He additionally was a visitor of Johnny Carson, Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Present; carried out on American Bandstand and The Midnight Particular; and had his music featured in such classics collection as WKRP in Cincinnati, The Surprise Years and The Recent Prince of Bel-Air and movies together with Spike Lee’s Crooklyn and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown.

Born on the Fourth of July 1938, within the coal-mining city Slab Fork, WV, Withers joined the Navy at 18 and would serve for 9 years. In 1967 he moved to L.A. to pursue his music profession. He married Room 222 actress Denise Nicholas in 1973, however they cut up the next 12 months, Withers married Marcia Johnson in 1976, and so they had two kids, Todd and Kori.