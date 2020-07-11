Barack and Michelle Obama will give the speech at the virtual YouTube graduation

© MICHAEL REYNOLDS/epa/Corbis



The first virtual graduation for 2020 graduates was at the hands of John Krasinski (The Office), followed by the ceremony offered by Facebook. The following will be borne by YouTube.

“Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to and with the current state of the world YouTube is giving inspiration in the form of a virtual ceremony,” said Susanne Daniels, global director of original content for YouTube.

The YouTube graduation, in honor of the students who will not be able to physically attend their graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 12 pm Pacific Time (PST), will feature speeches by Barack and Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, activist Malala Yousafzai and Alphabet’s CEO, Sundar Pichai.

The members of the k-pop band BTS will be in charge of setting the scene, along with the Colombian artist Maluma, the Latin group CNCO and other world-famous artists such as Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga, and Lizzo.

The video giant’s “Dear Class of 2020” graduation will also feature singers Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys, as well as actress Kerry Washington (Django Unchained), actress Zendaya (Spider–Man: Far from home), and many famous YouTube celebrities like Dude Perfect and Try Guys. In the description of the event, YouTube said that it will also have a special guest, although we will have to wait until June 6 to find out who it is.

Following in the footsteps of Facebook, who encouraged participants to use Messenger Rooms, Google invites graduates to connect with classmates and loved ones through its videoconferencias, Google Meet.

