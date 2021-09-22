The Good Doctor Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

The Good Doctor is an American television series. It is a medical drama tv series. The series The Good Doctor has received a great response from the audience.

The series The Good Doctor has received 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fifth season of the series The Good Doctor.

The Good Doctor Season 5:

The series The Good Doctor follows the story of Shaun Murphy, who is a young surgeon with autism and Savant syndrome.

He gets recruited into the surgical unit of a prestigious hospital. David Shore created the series The Good Doctor. The series The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff, and Hill Harper.

The series The Good Doctor is based on a South Korean medical drama tv series titled Good Doctor by Park Jae-bum. Four seasons of the series The Good Doctor are already released, and the fifth one will soon be released.

The series The Good Doctor was executively produced by David Shore, Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim, Mike Listo, Freddie Highmore, Liz Friedman, Seth Gordon, Erin Gunn, Sebastian Lee, Thomas L. Morgan, and David Hoselton.

Ron French, Konshik Yu, Shawn Williamson, Rebecca Moline, Freddie Highmore, Min Soo Kee, and David Renaud produced the series The Good Doctor.

The series The Good Doctor was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. The running time of each episode of the series The Good Doctor ranges from 41 to 44 minutes.

The series The Good Doctor was made under Shore Z Productions, EnterMedia, 3AD, Sony Pictures Television, ABC Studios, and ABC Signature. Disney-ABC Domestic Television and Sony Pictures Television distributed the series The Good Doctor.

The series The Good Doctor was aired on ABC, and the next season will also be aired on ABC. The series The Good Doctor Season 1 and Season 2 include 18 episodes each.

The Good Doctor Season 3 and Season 4 include 20 episodes each. No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the fifth season of the series The Good Doctor.

If we get any update about it, we will add it here. The series The Good Doctor has received many awards and nominations. It has received Golden Globe Award, ASCAP Screen Music Award, Banff Rockie Award, Seoul International Drama Award, etc.

It was nominated for Teen Choice Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, Leo Awards, HCA TV Awards, etc.

The filming of the fourth season of the series The Good Doctor was started on 2nd September 2020 and was completed on 14th May 2021.

The filming of the third season of the series The Good Doctor was started on 19th June 2019 and was completed on 3rd March 2020.

If we get any other update about the fifth season of the series The Good Doctor, we will update it here.

Let’s talk about the cast of the fifth season of the series The Good Doctor.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series The Good Doctor Season 5 below.

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke Osvaldo Benavides as Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma Dylan Kingwell as Steve Murphy Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva Teryl Rothery as J.L. Sheila Kelley as hospital barista Debbie Wexler Sharon Leal as Breeze Browne Ricky He as Kellan Park Karin Konoval as Deena Petringa Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique – Ricky – Guerin Summer Brown as Dr. Olivia Jackson Adam Beach as Billy Carr Michael Liu as Dr. John Lundberg Sam Robert Muik as Dr. Will Hooper

Is Lea Will Dump Shaun at the Altar in The Good Doctor Season 5?

Lea Dilallo and Shaun Murphy get engaged in the fourth season of the series The Good Doctor. But maybe we will see the heartbreak in the upcoming fifth season of the series The Good Doctor.

Maybe in the fifth season of the series The Good Doctor, Lea will dump Shaun at the altar. All fans have loved watching how the friendship between Shaun and Lea turned into romance.

Lea discovers that she is pregnant in the fourth season of the series The Good Doctor. She initially being unsure about whether she was able to be a good mother, and she was ready for it or not.

Later, she and Shaun make a decision to keep it. The two were excited for their new journey as a family to begin, but the situation went upside down at the time when she lost the baby.

After that, Lea and Shaun try to find a way to deal with what happened. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The Good Doctor Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

The series The Good Doctor was renewed for the fifth season in May 2021. It is confirmed that it will arrive on ABC.

So, the fifth season of the series The Good Doctor will soon arrive. The production of the fifth season of the series The Good Doctor was started on 16th August 2021, and it is set to complete on 29th April 2022.

⚠️ Warning: You might want to have a pep talk with your feelings because they’re going to be all over the place this season. 😭😩💙 Tune in to @ABCNetwork on September 27 at 10P for the premiere of @GoodDoctorABC!!!#TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/C4zSUSVUnq — Hill Harper (@hillharper) September 20, 2021

Let’s talk about the release date of the fifth season of the series The Good Doctor.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Release Date:

The series The Good Doctor Season 5 will start airing on 27th September 2021. It will be aired on ABC. All four seasons of the series The Good Doctor were aired on ABC.

If we get any other update about the release date of the fifth season of the series The Good Doctor, we will add it here.

The first season of the series The Good Doctor was aired from 25th September 2017 to 26th March 2018. The second season of the series The Good Doctor was aired from 24th September 2018 to 11th March 2019.

The third season of the series The Good Doctor was aired from 23rd September 2019 to 30th March 2020. The fourth season of the series The Good Doctor was aired from 2nd November 2020 to 7th June 2021.

Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series The Good Doctor.

The Good Doctor Season 5 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series The Good Doctor Season 5 below. Let’s watch it.

