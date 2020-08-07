Arrest reverses docuseries ‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’

The filmmakers behind “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” acted swiftly when Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on federal charges for allegedly facilitating the financier’s sexual abuse.

The fourth episode of the new Lifetime documentary series, which was originally to be a roundtable discussion with survivors, was changed to focus on Maxwell’s alleged crimes and how he prepared potential victims by instructing them in what to do with Epstein. .

The filmmakers also incorporated more of Maxwell’s story into the overall series and conducted additional interviews. The four-part series will be delivered to Lifetime just in time for its Sunday premiere.

“Our timing was incredible,” said executive producer Robert Friedman.

This is not the first time that filmmakers have had to change their plans. Production was underway when Epstein, 66, committed suicide in a New York prison last August after his arrest on sex trafficking charges. He had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing teens, some as young as 14, in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. In their lawsuits, the women say the abuse lasted for decades.

Ricki Stern, a co-producer and co-director on the series, said Epstein’s death “opened the opportunity to tell her interviewees, ‘You don’t have to keep anything to yourself, the guy is dead.’ Now we can speak more openly and honestly and in detail that I think if they hadn’t found him dead, perhaps we would have had more legal maneuvers and careful considerations. “

However, adds co-producer and co-director Anne Sundberg, for victims “there was a sense of real hopelessness after Epstein’s death and with all the battles over the legal settlement of his assets, there was a feeling that there would never be clarity or justice. The fact that it was finally accomplished (following Maxwell’s arrest) is extraordinary. ”

Maxwell’s arrest just a month before the series premiered unleashed “a career, but it was definitely worth it,” Sundberg said. “We were on the verge of fainting,” joked Friedman. “The team has been great. We work to tell a story practically in real time. “

Maxwell, 58, who has been in prison since she was arrested on July 2 at her home in New Hampshire, has pleaded not guilty to occasionally engaging in child abuse, one of which was 14 years old.

As his case unfolds in court, Friedman says the intention is to “tell this as an ongoing story.”

Lifetime is also responsible for the Peabody Award-winning and Emmy-nominated documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.” It was not until after the series aired in 2019 that the singer’s investigation, also accused of sexual abuse of minors, intensified. Kelly faces a variety of charges in three states.

Lifetime partnered with Rise, a nonprofit against racial discrimination, to air public service announcements with Epstein survivors during the broadcast of the documentary calling for the drafting of sexual abuse survivor rights acts. It will also broadcast an announcement from the sexual abuse organization RAINN with information from a helpline and resources for those in need.