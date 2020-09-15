[Apply Online] Gujarat Saat Pagla Khedut Kalyanna Scheme: Application

Agriculture is the key sector to improve the GDP of India. In order to make India a developed country, India has to increases it’s agriculture and manufacturing sectors of the economy. The agriculture and manufacturing sector are, respectively, the first and second pillars of the Indian economy.

However, The contribution of the agriculture and manufacturing sectors in the GDP of India is significantly less. The Indian government is trying to improve its agriculture and manufacturing sectors of the economy. However, we all know that the state of the agriculture sector is not good in India.

The income of every farmer is not as good as defined. The agriculture sector of India is totally dependent on the monsoon season of India. However, the monsoon season is not regular in India. The timing of the monsoon season in India is from June to September. But sometimes the rain occurs in the winter and in the Summer season.

This irregularity will happen due to climate change in the world. Climate change is a crucial reason for every event that occurs in the whole world. Due to irregular monsoon season, the farmers of India can not take proper farming during monsoon season.

In the rainy winter condition, the crop of the farmer will totally be destroyed by the situation. Due to which, the total investment of the farmer is a finished and complete waste. In this situation, the farmer has no option to survive.

However, to understand the situation of the farmer, the government of India and the government of any state have announced many schemes that will help the farmer to survive and get returns of their lost crop. The government has provided free crop insurance to all the farmers to stay in rainy, drought, and climate change conditions.

Here, we will talk about a scheme that is related to the farmer of the Gujarat state. The Gujarat government has announced programs under which the government will give financial support to the farmers. We will provide you all the information about the scheme of the Gujarat government.

About Gujarat Saat Pagla Khedut Kalyana Scheme:

The government of Gujarat has announced a scheme named Gujarat Saat Pagla Khedut Kalyan Scheme on an event of the Department of Agriculture and farmers’ welfare Corporation by Chief Minister Shri. Vijay Rupani.

The main aim of the government to launch this scheme to upliftment, new crop production, crop storage, distribution, cow-based farming methods. With the help of this scheme, the government wants to improve the agriculture sector.

The government will provide financial help to the farmers of the state. With the help of the government, the farmers can build a storage house on their farm to store the crop. Due to the storage house, the farmer can prevent the crop from unwanted weather conditions. The Gujarat government has started this scheme in 80 places in 33 districts across the state. Under this scheme, the government wants to improve the condition of the farmer.

As far as we all know that the condition of the farmer is not good in our country. With the help of this scheme, the government able to improve the condition of the framer. The Gujarat government has introduced many schemes related to the agriculture sector.

Overview of Saat Pagla Khedut Kalyana Yojana

Scheme Name – Saat Pagla Khedut Kalyana

– Saat Pagla Khedut Kalyana Launched By- government of Gujarat

government of Gujarat Primary objective – Various Benefits to farmers

– Various Benefits to farmers Benefits – State Farmers

– State Farmers Department – Department of Agriculture and farmer welfare Corporation

Main Benefits of Saat Pagla Khedut Kalyana Scheme

The government has launched this scheme to give benefits to the farmers of Gujarat. The farmer can take advantage of this scheme by applying it to this scheme. There must be some benefits to this scheme.

The scheme named Gujarat Saat Pagla Khedut Kalyan scheme is one type program under which many schemes will be announced. Under this program, the government will promote many schemes related to the farmers.

The government will announce this scheme to the upliftment of farmers, modernization of the farming procedure, proper distribution, and storage of the crop. Under this program, the government of Gujarat has already announced a scheme named Mukhya Mantri Pak Sangrah Yoajan. In this scheme, the government will provide financial assistance to the farmer who is economically weaker to build an on-farm storage house.

With the help of an on-farm storage house, the farmer can prevent their crop from unwanted weather conditions. Under this scheme, the Chief Minister also announced an Rs.300 incentive for the members.

About Mukhya Mantri Pak Sangrah Yojana :

As far as we all know, the Gujarat government has announced this scheme to give financial incentives to the farmers. The main objective of Mukhya Mantri Pak Sangrah Yojana is to provide financial incentives to the farmer who is economically backward to build the storage house on the farm. The government will give money to the farmer. With the help of this scheme, the farmers can make a storage house on their farm.

With the use storage house, the farmer can prevent their crop from the grave rain condition, cyclon conditions, etc. However, we all know that the monsoon season is not regular in India. Due to some weather activities in the pacific ocean, the Indian monsoon conditions affect more.

The government is also facilitating the farmers to take a loan from the banks with low interest. The government is giving a collateral-free loan to the farmer. This will benefit the farmer to do farming. The government has announced many schemes that will affect the farmer efficiently.

The government has introduced a scheme called Kishan Privahan Yojana. Under this scheme, the government provides financial benefits to the farmer of Rs.50000 to Rs.70000 for purchasing light load-bearing vehicles. This type of vehicle will provide farmers make easily available technology, and they can do their work quickly. The output of work is better than before and efficient.

This type of scheme is going to launch by the government to improve the agriculture sector of India. As the agriculture sector will improve, the contribution to the GDP of the agriculture sector will also improve. This is a step toward becoming a developed nation in the world.