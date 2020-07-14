Apple to launch augmented reality glasses in 2022: analyst

iDrop News



Apple will launch augmented reality glasses in 2022, according to trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Quoted by MacRumors, the analyst says that the date of 2022 is the most optimistic, since the rumored glasses could be delayed longer. Kuo’s report coincides with other reports by DigiTimes and The Information, which point to a release that year.

Apple has not commented on the development of these glasses.



Playing:

Watch this:

Apple’s AR glasses would have a release date

5:11



The release date of the glasses, informally known as Apple Glasses, has been repeatedly pushed back. The first reports that spoke of its existence mentioned a launch in 2020, then it went to 2021 and now, amid the pandemic that has affected all industries, a delay is reported to – at least – 2022.

Apple has not officially said that it works on the glasses, but analysts like Kuo or reports like those of DigiTimes, which have sources in the production chain, affirm the development of this product that would have a design similar to those Oculus Quest from Facebook, but with different materials to make them lighter and more comfortable during long sessions of use.

The alleged Apple augmented reality glasses, being similar to the Quest, would be controlled with a control in each hand, although they could also be controlled by means of one or two more rings, according to repeated patents who mention this product.