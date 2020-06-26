Apple adds CarKeys, the virtual car key, to its iOS

If you have a recent Tesla car, like the Model 3, chances are good that you have been enjoying a lifestyle involving the use of virtual keys for some time now. Now Apple wants to extend that feature to the entire market, by creating the virtual keys app called CarKeys at iOS 14 and even iOS 13—, at least for BMW, its first partner.

CarKeys are exactly what they say they are: digital keys that allow you to unlock and unlock your car using only a recent NFC chip on iPhone. The problem of not finding your keys or wasting a lot of time diving in the bottom of your bag or pockets is over; you just pick up the phone and voila. But, most impressive, CarKeys will allow you to quickly and easily generate virtual keys and send them to someone via iMessage, which means that you can give your children or parents or a friend permission to use your car without having to make a new set of keys — and you also won’t have to pay for the replacement of your keys if you lost them.

BMW will be Apple’s first partner, but the Cupertino giant is working to bring this technology to other automakers.

The technology is built into the UWB U1 chip, which Apple says will at some point allow all automakers to safely detect the phone’s position and proximity, even if it’s at the bottom of your bag. For now, however, it will only be available in the new BMW 5 Series 2021, and will hit other automakers next year.