AP EAMCET Results 2020 – manabadi.com – www.apeamcet.org:

Here the information available for the TS EAMCET 2020 – Application form, TS EAMCET Exam Syllabus, TS EAMCET Form correction, TS EAMCET Exam pattern, TS EAMCET Dates, and TS EAMCET results on the official site www.tseamcet.nic.in. The TS EAMCET 2020 conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. The TS EAMCET is the entrance test for getting the admissions in the medical, agriculture, and engineering courses in Telangana State. Here JNTU released the TS EAMCET 2020 notification on the official site. So the candidates who want to apply for this test they check the official site www.tseamcet.nic.in.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education is known as TSCHE. This is the common entrance exam for agriculture, medical, and engineering which conducted on behalf Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Now on the official site application form, exam syllabus, exam pattern, important date are available. Candidates submit the application form on before the last date of submission.

To get more information about the TS EAMCET 2020 shown below.

Name of the Organization: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)

Name of the Examination: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Entrance Test 2020

Post Category: TS EAMCET 2020 notification

Exam Level: This is a state level examination.

The applicants must be Indian Nationality and also have the card of PIO (Person of India Origin) or OCI (Overseas Citizen of India). The TS EAMCET candidates must belong to Telangana or Andhra Pradesh State. Applicants must complete their 12th class in physics, chemistry, Biology or Mathematics.

TS EAMCET 2020 Application Fee:

Engineering (E): General Category candidates have to pay Rs.500/- and ST / SC category candidates pay Rs.250/-.

General Category candidates have to pay Rs.500/- and ST / SC category candidates pay Rs.250/-. Agriculture & Medical (AM): General Category has to pay Rs.500/- and SC/ ST category candidates pay Rs.250/-.

General Category has to pay Rs.500/- and SC/ ST category candidates pay Rs.250/-. E & AM (both stream): General category candidates have to pay Rs.1000/- and AC / ST category candidates pay Rs.500/-.

TS EAMCET 2020 Exam Syllabus:

For Engineering :

All the question papers contain mainly three subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The syllabus based on the 11th and 12th classes.

For Agriculture & Medical :

All the questions asked from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The exam syllabus based on 11th and 12th standard syllabus.

How to apply for the TS EAMCET 2020?

First candidates visit the official site teamed.nic.in. Then find the link and click on “TS EAMCET 2020 Application Form”. Then fill the necessary detail carefully and click on the submit button. Download it and take a print out for further use.

TS EAMCET 2020 Application Form

Official Site: www.tseamcet.nic.in