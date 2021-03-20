Andhaghaaram Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmywap.

Andhaghaaram Full Movie Download

The meaning of the title Andhaghaaram is Darkness. The film is also something like that. Andhaghaaram is an Indian supernatural thriller film.

In the film Andhaghaaram, there are five main lead roles which were played by Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Kumar Natarajan, Pooja Ramachandran, and Misha Ghoshal.

The Tamil film Andhaghaaram was written and directed by V. Vignarajan. It was produced by Priya Atlee, Sudhan Sundaram, Jayaram, and K Poorna Chandra.

Pradeep Kumar gave the music in the film Andhaghaaram. The cinematography and the editing of the film Andhaghaaram were completed by A M Edwin Sakay and Sathyaraj Natarajan, respectively.

The Tamil film Andhaghaaram was completed under A for Apple, Passion Studios, and O2 Pictures. The OTT Netlfix distributed it.

Andhaghaaram was released on 24th November 2020, and the running time of the film is 171 minutes. On IMDb, the film Andhaghaaram rated 7.6 out of 10. Andhaghaaram is a breathtaking film that includes mystery, thriller, and suspense.

The complete cast and characters of the Tamil movie Andhaghaaram include Arjun Das as Vinod, Vinoth Kishan as Selvam, Kumar Natarajan as Dr. Indran, Pooja Ramachandran as Pooja, Misha Ghosal as Manasi, Jeeva Ravi as Dr. Vasanth, Vijithan as Pradeep, Rail Ravi as Publisher, Mahendra Mullath as Sundaram, Pradeep Kalipurayath as Manasi’s Brother, and Arul Vincent as Dr. Harish.

