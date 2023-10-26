AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Episode, Reviews, Trailer, and Everything

AlRawabi School for Girls isn’t just another soap show; it’s a cultural phenomenon that people worldwide can relate to. Set in Jordan’s most prestigious schools, the series gives viewers an honest look into the lives of young women dealing with societal standards, personal goals, and the problems that come with being a teenager.



The show’s first season got a lot of praise for its exciting plot and how it showed young people in the Middle East in a new way. In addition to that, AlRawabi School for Girls Season 1 has also received 7.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you are looking for the release date of AlRawabi School For Girls Season 2, you are on the right page. This article provided complete information about the possible release dates, a list of cast members, and a trailer for AlRawabi School For Girls Season 2.

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2 Release Date

“AlRawabi School for Girls” began its journey with its first season, which aired on August 12, 2021. The season was a huge hit, so a second episode was announced. Fans have been excitedly waiting for an official release date, and now we know that the new season will come out in 2023.

Netflix cleverly made the news with a letter from the AlRawabi School for Girls Administration, which hinted at the new school year. In May 2022, a teaser video with aerial shots of a yellow school bus heading toward the school site was posted on Twitter.

This made people even more excited. There is no official date yet, but rumors say the pilot episode might air in late 2023, around August. This would be two years after the last season’s premiere.

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

“AlRawabi School for Girls” is a powerful story that details what it’s like to go to an all-girls high school. At the show’s beginning, Mariam, a high school student, is struck violently outside of school, sending her to the hospital. The main idea of the series is that bullying is terrible and causes many mental problems for the bullied people.

Viewers get to know different kids as the episodes go on; each has their problems, hopes, and secrets. Layan, the main bully at school, is a central character whose acts significantly affect Mariam’s life.



As the series continues, it becomes clear that Layan’s rugged appearance hides many personal problems. This gives her a lot of different sides. People’s actions can have ripple effects that are hard to predict, especially in a close-knit school setting, which was brilliantly shown in the first season.

The following season will likely make you feel many different things, adding to the excitement and suspense of the first season. Mariam used to be a shy and quiet girl, but she becomes a powerful force as she plans a series of dangerous attacks to get back at the people who hurt her.

Because Mariam is constantly being picked on, she loses her temper and decides to get a group of outcasts together to do the perfect act of payback. This plan for revenge sends shockwaves through the school, affecting the kids and the staff.

At the end of the first season, a gunshot at Liath’s home kept people on the edge of their seats. Still, the big question is: who was the target? The second season will answer this question and go into more detail about what happened after Mariam did what she did.

Did she fully understand what her revenge would mean? Who is really to blame for things getting worse? And what can parents and kids learn from the drama as it plays out? Shomali, who created the show, has hinted that the next season will have a lot of surprises. He tells fans to “Expect the unexpected.”

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2 Cast Members List

Since many fans wonder who will return for the second season of the AlRawabi School For Girls series, we have highlighted a complete list of cast members of the first season. According to some sources, the following cast members are expected to return for the second season.

Andria Tayeh as Mariam

Yara Mustafa as Dina

Noor Taher as Layan Murad Fathi

Rakeen Sa’ad as Noaf

Sari Silawi as Hazem

Joanna Arida as Rania

Nadera Emran as Principal Faten Qadi

Salsabiela A. as Ruqayya

Ahmad Hamdan as Laith Radwan

Jana Zeineddi as Laila

Reem Saadeh as Miss Abeer

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 1 Episode Title List

Here is the complete list of AlRawabi School For Girls Season 1 episodes.

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 01 Episode 01 – School Was My Happy Place

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 01 Episode 02 – Game On!

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 01 Episode 03 – What Goes Around Comes Around

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 01 Episode 04 – Broken Glass

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 01 Episode 05 – And She Became a Stranger

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 01 Episode 06 – The Calm Before The Strom

Where to Watch AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2?

Season 2 of Al-Rawabi School for Girls will only be available on Netflix. The show has fans worldwide; the first season was shown in 190 countries and dubbed into more than 30 languages.

Who's ready for season 2 of AlRawabi School for Girls? pic.twitter.com/hVdnzWJKnm — About Her (@AboutHerOFCL) May 20, 2022

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2 Production Team Members

Tina Shomali, a famous Jordanian actor and director, created, directed, and co-wrote the show. Often called the “Tina Fey of the Arab World,” Shomali has been praised for her comedic work and for breaking down obstacles with this series.

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 1 Review – Stream It or Skip It

Everybody who has seen or read “AlRawabi School for Girls” has said great things about the first season. People have said great things about the series’ well-paced plot, captivating writing, and character growth.



The show’s fresh look at high school life, especially at an all-girls school in the Middle East, has been a welcome addition to TV shows. Rotten Tomatoes, a well-known website that collects reviews, gave the series high marks, pointing out how well the characters were created and how well it captured the spirit of a universal high school story.

With an excellent audience score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s clear that people liked the show, showing that it’s appealing and essential. Of course! “AlRawabi School for Girls” is more than just a drama series; it’s an exciting look at how society works, people’s problems, and how complicated being young can be.

It’s a must-see because it shows people in complex ways and has an exciting story. This series has something for everyone, whether you want to watch an exciting story or learn about a different culture.

The excellent ratings and reviews show how good it is and how much of an effect it has. Get to know AlRawabi School for Girls if you haven’t already.

AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2 Official Trailer Release

Even though there isn’t yet an official video for the second season, a few short clips look like they are. One of these teasers, which Netflix put on YouTube, gives a quick look at the following season.

However, if you are new to the show and looking for the official trailer of AlRawabi School for Girls Season 1, click the link above. It will give you a brief idea about the show.

Moreover, once we get the official release date and trailer for the second season of the AlRawabi School For Girls Series, we will update you with the latest information.

Final Thoughts

Al-Rawabi School for Girls has touched people worldwide by showing how young women in the Middle East live in a new way.

The following season will be exciting, with a great story, acting, and ideas to make you think. The series is getting much attention and interest as we wait for it to come out. This shows how important and influential it is.