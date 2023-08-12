Minx Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, and Everything You Need to Know

Some drama genres, such as action, crime-thriller, and comedy bases shows, often receive a pleasing response from audiences and reviewers. Here we have one such underrated yet entertaining comedy-drama, Minx, running for the second season, and fans are already waiting for the second season.



In addition, Minx Seasons 1 and 2 have received positive responses from fans and critics. For instance, the show has gathered 7.6/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you have already enjoyed the shows like Dollface (2019), Sort of (2021), and Somebody Somewhere (2022), then Ophelia Lovibond’s Minx comedy-drama series will entertain you the most. In this article, we have highlighted the possible release date, a list of cast members, trailer updates, and a brief storyline of the Minx Season 3.

Minx Season 3 Release Date

Right now, the Minx series runs for two seasons, and fans are eager to know whether the show makers, Ellen Rapoport and lead cast member Ophelia Lovibond will return for a third installment.

However, the show makers have yet to state the renewal of the Minx series for a third run, as the show has recently concluded on September 8, 2023. In addition, producing a well-grounded television season may take approximately twelve to sixteen months, so we can assume that the Minx Season 3 may be released by the end of 2024 or in the first quarter of 2025.

Minx Season 3 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Minx is one of the most entertaining and hilarious comedy-drama series. The storyline of Minx Seasons 1 and 2 is the outcome of the creator, Ellen Rapoport, and her talented writing partners.



For those who are new to the show, let me tell you that, Minx is an American comedy-drama series that revolves and develops around a young feminist, Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond), who comes from Los Angeles and comes into contact with a women’s magazine firm.

As the show progresses, we see numerous casts and characters in the Minx Seasons 1 and 2. Here, we see many characters like Glenn (Michael Angarano), Bambi (Jessica Lowe), Richie (Oscar Montotya), Shelly (Lennon Parham), and many others.

As the show is not an adaptation of a book or novel, we expect that the show will be written for a third installment, and fans might get another season of the Minx series in the form of another dose of hilarious comedy.

But for now, fans must wait a few months to watch the third season of the Minx series. Until then, enjoy the first season of the Minx Series, and guess what will happen next in the forthcoming season of the Minx comedy-drama series.

Minx Season 3 Cast Members List

A successful show doesn’t remain static with the numbers and views, but the featured actors and actresses also receive tremendous fan followings. Ever since the creators dropped the first season of the Minx series, millions of fans have been curious to know about the cast members.

Therefore, we have added a complete Minx Seasons 1 and 2 list here. The below-mentioned cast members may return for the third season.

Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce Prigger

Oscar Montoya as Richie

Jessica Lowe as Bambi

Michael Angarano as Glenn

Lennon Parham as Shelly

Jake Johnson as Doug Renetti

Idara Victor as Tina

Rich Sommer as Lenny

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Shane Brody

Olivia Rose Keegan as Amber

Amy Landecker as Bridget Westbury

Stephen Tobolowsky as Conrad Ross

Jacqi Vene as Marian

Austin Nichols as Billy Brunson

Alicia Hannah-Kim as Wendy Mah

Al Sapienza as Vince

Lesli Margherita as Francesca

Eric Edelstein as Willy

Josh Stamberg as George

Hope Davis as Victoria Hartnett

Samm Levine as Franco

Gillian Jacobs as Maggie

David Paymer as Myron

Allison Tolman as Wanda

Susan Walters as Elayne

Samantha Sloyan as Joan Didion

Jaeden Bettencourt as Tommy

Elizabeth Perkins as Constance

Rose Bianco as Tia Sofia

Erik Griffin as Chuck

Ken Kirby as Kevin

Minx Season 3 Episode Title List

The show makers have yet to share the official release date for the Minx Season 3. Also, the makers have not announced the third season’s episode headings.

Here, we have added the episode titles for the Minx Season 2.

Minx Season 2 Episode 01 – The Perils of Being a Wealth Window

Minx Season 2 Episode 02 – I Thought the Bed Was Gonna Fly

Minx Season 2 Episode 03 – It’s Okay to Like It

Minx Season 2 Episode 04 – Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Sexiness

Minx Season 2 Episode 05 – A Stately Pleasure Dome Decree

Minx Season 2 Episode 06 – This is Our Zig

Minx Season 2 Episode 07 – God Closes a Door, Opens a Glory Hole

Minx Season 2 Episode 08 – Woman of The Hour

Where to Watch Minx Season 3?

Minx is an American comedy-drama series produced by Ellen Rapoport, an American television writer, producer, and director. Since the show revolves around a young feminist based in Los Angeles and her relationships, many fans eagerly await the second season.

‘Minx’ Canceled at HBO Max Despite Season 2 Renewal https://t.co/1P5BQ0cg9O — Variety (@Variety) December 12, 2022

But if you are new to the show and haven’t watched the first two seasons, head to the HBO Max networks to watch the first season of the Minx series. However, the second installment is available on Starz networks. Moreover, the third season will also release on the Starz networks.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Minx Season 3?

Generally, the number of episodes of a show or season relies on various factors such as storyline, drama, and genre. A comedy-drama series consists of eight to ten episodes in a season.



In addition, if we look at the previous releases, we can see that Minx Season 1 was aired with ten episodes, while the second installment premiered with eight episodes. Therefore, the upcoming season will also release with approximately eight to ten episodes.

Minx Season 3 Makers Team

Minx is one of the most outstanding comedy-drama series. However, earlier, the show was canceled by HBO Max, but fortunately, it was revived by the Starz networks. Initially, the show was created and developed by well-known American television writer, producer, and director Ellen Rapoport.

Not only that, but the creator, Ellen Rapoport, has also joined the team of executive producers. It includes Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Ben Karlin, Rachel Lee Goldenberg, and many others.

Get an exclusive look at new images of season 2 of #Minx.https://t.co/Qazsg87ft1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 1, 2023

Moreover, Minx Seasons 1 and 2 have also gathered appreciation for the cinematography. Quyen Tran, Blake McClure, and Jason Oldak have worked as the show’s cinematographer.

Minx Season 3 Trailer Updates

A teaser or trailer is the prerequisite for an upcoming season as it helps the show makers build the fans’ curiosity and excitement. However, the show makers must share the official release date and trailer for the Minx Season 3. And the second season was recently concluded on September 8, 2023.

So here, we have added an official trailer link for the Minx Season 2. If you haven’t watched the previous seasons, better watch the above-added trailer of the Minx Season 2. Once the show makers launch the Minx Season 3 official trailer, we will add it here.

Bottom Thoughts

So finally, here’s what you all need to know about the Minx Season 3 release date. The creator, Ellen Rapoport, and his team have perfectly combined a well-written storyline and performance of the featured cast members and delivered one of the best yet underrated comedy dramas.

Since the second season of Minx was concluded on September 8, 2023, fans are eagerly waiting for the third season. But unluckily, makers have yet to confirm the official release date for the Minx Season 3.

However, you don’t need to worry about the latest updates about your favorite shows. As soon as the makers announce the official release date and other relevant information about the Minx Season 3, we will add them here. Till then, enjoy the first season of the Minx series.