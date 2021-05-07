Claws Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Claws is a comedy-drama tv series. The series Claws was renewed by TNT for the fourth season on 1st October 2019. Claws Season 4 will be the final season of the series Claws.

Let’s talk about Claws Season 4 in detail.

Claws Season 4: All We Know

The series Claws includes dark comedy, crime, and drama. The series Claws features five manicurists at the Nail Artisans salon located in Manatee County, Florida.

Eliot Laurence created the series Claws. Eliot Laurence, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, and Howard Deutch were the executive producers of the series Claws.

The series Claws was completed under Le Train Train, and Warner Horizon Television Studio T. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series Claws.

Let’s see the expected cast of Claws Season 4. Maybe the cast of Claws Season 3 will repeat in Season 4.

Claws Season 4 Cast:

Niecy Nash as Desna Simms Carrie Preston as Polly Marks Judy Reyes as Annalise “Quiet Ann” Zayas Karrueche Tran as Virginia Loc Jenn Lyon as Jennifer Husser Jack Kesy as Dwayne “Roller” Husser Kevin Rankin as Bryce Husser Jason Antoon as Ken Brickman Harold Perrineau as Dean Simms Dean Norris as Clay “Uncle Daddy” Husser Jimmy Jean – Louis as Gregory Ruval Evan Daigle as Toby

Claws Season 4 Release Date:

The official release date of Claws Season 4 is not announced yet, but it seems that the series Claws Season 4 will be released in late 2021.

If we get any update about it, we will add it here. The first season of the series Claws was released on 11th June 2017, Season 2 was released on 10th June 2018, and Season 3 was released on 9th June 2019.

Maybe the fourth season of the series Claws will be released in June 2021. All three seasons of the series Claws consist of ten episodes each, and maybe the fourth season will also include ten episodes.

Let’s see the trailer of Claws Season 4.

Claws Season 4 trailer:

There is no official update about the release of the trailer of Claws Season 4. We have mentioned the trailer of Claws Season 3 below. Let’s watch it.

