Rick and Morty Season 5 – Season Finale Is About to An Hour-Long, Release in September

The creators of the series Rick and Morty recently announced that the fifth season of the series Rick and Morty will have an hour-long season finale.

The episode is set to release on 5th September 2021. Recently, Adult Swim said via Twitter that the final episode of the fifth season of the series Rick and Morty will be an hour long.

Rick and Morty is an American sitcom. It includes adult animation, sci-fi, black comedy, and adventure. Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon created the series, Rick and Morty.

Justin Roiland, Spencer Grammer, Chris Parnell, and Sarah Chalke gave the voices in the film Rick and Morty. The series Rick and Morty was executively produced by Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland, James A. Fino, Joe Russo II, and Mike McMahan.

J. Michael Mendel and Kenny Micka produced the series, Rick and Morty. The series Rick and Morty was made under Williams Street, Harmonious Claptrap, Starburns Industries, Justin Roiland’s Solo Vanity Card Productions, Rick and Morty LLC., and Green Portal Productions.

Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series, Rick and Morty. The series Rick and Morty has received many awards such as BTVA Voice Acting Award, IGN Award, Critics’ Choice Television Award, Annie Award, Primetime Emmy Award, American Cinema Editors Award, etc.

The series Rick and Morty got 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Rick and Morty has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Rick and Morty Season 5 includes a total of 10 episodes titled Mort Dinner Rick Andre, Mortyplicity, A Rickconvenient Mort, Rickdependence Spray, Amortycan Grickfitti, Rick and Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular, Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion, Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort, Forgetting Sarick Mortshall, and Rickmurai Jack.

It was written by Jeff Loveness, Albro Lundy, Rob Schrab, Nick Rutherford, Anne Lane, James Siciliano, John Harris, etc. It was directed by Jacob Hair, Lucas Gray, Juan Meza-Leon, Erica Hayes, Kyonghee Lim, Douglas Olsen, etc.

The first episode of the series Rickmurai Jack was aired on 20th June 2021, and the last episode will be aired on 5th September 2021.

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, September 5th at 11:00 PM to catch the one hour season finale of #RickandMorty Season 5! pic.twitter.com/KWtuFCgXZj — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) August 9, 2021

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.