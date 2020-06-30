Aitana, the youngest of the Derbez, enters music and her video achieves millions

They say that talent is in the blood and the little Aitana Derbez, only 5 years old, is the example that what is inherited is not stolen.

The daughter of Alessandra Rosaldo and Eugenio Derbez surprised on social networks when she sang with her brother Vadhir Derbez the hit “Dance Monkey” by the Australian singer Toni Watson, known as Tones and I.

The video recorded and broadcast by the actor caught the attention of thousands of people and in less than 24 hours aired on his YouTube channel, he recorded more than 2.4 million views and many comments that recognized the artistic streak of the minor.

“I discovered that my 5-year-old sister is super musical and we prepared this surprise for them. I hope they love her as much as I do. Let’s see what @ederbez and @alexrosaldo think ”, said Vadhir when presenting her video on networks.

Obviously, the minor’s performance melted her parents, but also the admirers and followers of the Derbez clan.

“I die of love”, this is how the patriarch reacted, to which Vadhir replied: “how good you liked it.”

The public recognized that the girl brought out the talent of her mother, who became known as the vocalist of the duets Opposite Duet and actress.

“Don’t send her to La Voz Kids or Little Giants, give her a real career, please. Aitana is very talented, he has it in his veins, ”wrote Marco Torres after watching the clip on YouTube.

But in addition to the feeling that the minor puts to that hit, her good pronunciation of the English language was striking.

“How envious that he knows how to pronounce English better than I do,” expressed Itzel Medina on the Vadhir channel.

“How beautiful it sings, the girl is the most tender”, “Like for that beautiful girl”, “Incredible the artistic streak she has, she is impressive”, were other comments, but there were also those who criticized the older brother: “Vadhir exploiting her tenderness, sympathy, charisma, etc. … of her little sister ”.