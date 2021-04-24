Upload Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far.

It is a Sci-Fi comedy and drama series. Upload Season 1 was released on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video has renewed the series Upload for the second season after seven days of the release of Upload Season 1.

The series Upload set in the year 2033, where human can upload themselves into virtual afterlife. The story is very interesting to watch.

The first season of the series Upload includes ten episodes titled Welcome to Upload, Five Stars, The Funeral, The Sex Suit, The Grey Market, The Sleepover, Bring Your Dad to Work Day, Shopping Other Digital After-Lives, Update Eve, and Freeyond.

Greg Daniels created the series Upload. Greg Daniels and Howard Klein were the executive producers of the series Upload.

The series Upload was shot in Vancouver, B.C. The series Upload was made under Deedle-Dee Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Reunion Pacific Entertainment, Baral-Waley Productions, and Amazon Studios. Amazon Prime Video distributed it.

Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown Andy Allo as Nora Antony Allegra Edwards as Ingrid Kannerman Zainab Johnson as Aleesha Kevin Bigley as Luke Josh Banday as Ivan Jordan Johnson – Hinds as Jamie Chris Williams as Dave Antony Owen Daniels as A. I. Guy Andrea Rosen as Lucy Christine Ko as Mandi Jessica Tuck as Viv Phillip Granger as Uncle Larry William B. Davis as David Choak Elizabeth Bowen as Fran Booth Andy Thompson as the Professor Chloe Coleman as Nevaeh Julian Christopher as Ernie Rhys Slack as Dylan Matt Ward as Bryon

The exact release date of the series Upload Season 2 is not revealed yet. As we get any update about the release date of the series Upload Season 2, we will update it here.

The series Upload Season 2 will also be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see the trailer of the series Upload Season 2.

