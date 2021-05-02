McMafia Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is a British Crime Drama tv series. The series McMafia was officially renewed by BBC One for the second season.

There will be eight chapters in the upcoming McMafia Season 2. The series McMafia is based on a book titled McMafia: a Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld by Misha Glenny.

Let’s get the details about the upcoming McMafia Season 2.

McMafia Season 2:

James Watkins directed the series McMafia. Hossein Amini and James Watkins created the series McMafia.

Nick Marston, Dixie Linder, Ben Hall, Robyn Slovo, Matthew Read, Hossein Amini, James Watkins, and Misha Glenny were the executive producers of the series McMafia.

Paul Ritchie produced the series McMafia. The series McMafia was made under Cuba Pictures. BBC Worldwide and AMC Networks distributed the series McMafia.

The first season of the series McMafia was written by Hossein Amini, James Watkins, David Farr, Laurence Coriat, and Peter Harness.

mcmafia season 2 release date 2020

mcmafia season 2 trailer

mcmafia season 2 release date 2021

mcmafia season 2 netflix

mcmafia season 2 episode 1

mcmafia season 2 amazon prime

Tom Hodge and Franz Kirmann are the composers in the series McMafia. There are eight episodes in the first season of the series McMafia. Let’s discuss the release date of the second season of the series McMafia.

McMafia Season 2 Release Date:

We expect that McMafia Season 2 will be released somewhere in 2022. The first season of the series McMafia was released on 1st January 2018.

As we get any update about it, we will add it here. Let’s discuss the cast of the series McMafia Season 2.

McMafia Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of McMafia Season 2 below.

James Norton as Alex Godman David Strathairn as Semiyon Kleiman Juliet Rylance as Rebecca Harper Merab Ninidze as Vadim Kalyagin Aleksey Serebryakov as Dimitri Godman Maria Shukshina as Oksana Godman Faye Marsay as Katya Godman David Dencik as Boris Godman Oshri Cohen as Joseph Sofia Lebedeva as Lyudmilla Nikolayeva Caio Blat as Antonio Mendez Kirill Pirogov as Ilya Fedorov Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Dilly Mahmood Karel Roden as Karel Benes Yuval Scharf as Tanya Anna Levanova as Natasha Clifford Samuel as Femi Maria Mashkova as Masha Kemi – Bo Jacobs as Karin Atul Kale as Benny Chopra

Let’s talk about McMafia Season 2’s trailer.

McMafia Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series McMafia Season 2 is not released yet. So, we have to wait for a little to watch McMafia Season 2 trailer. Let’s watch the trailer of McMafia Season 1.

Visit this website frequently to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.