Aashram Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot & the Renewal Status

The third season of the series Aashram is not renewed yet. There is no official update about Aashram Season 3. Still, there is a huge chance of renewing the series Aashram for the third season because Aashram season 1 and 2 got incredible reviews from the audience.

Aashram is one of the most popular web series of the OTT platform MX Player. Aashram Season 1 and 2 include nine episodes. Aashram Season 1 was released on 28th August 2020, and Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side – Season 2 was released on 11th November 2020.

Both seasons are available to watch on MX Player for free as the OTT platform MX Player does not require any kind of subscription.

In Aashram Season 2, we have seen the dark truths about Baba and his Aashram. Season 2 includes blind faith and politics. Maybe the story of Aashram Season 2 will continue in Season 3, where it is left.

If Aashram Season 3 happens, we can expect it in early 2022. Aashram is a crime-drama web series. In Aashram Season 3, maybe the cast of the previous seasons will return. Let’s see the cast of the series Aashram.

Bobby Deol as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala Chandan Roy Sanyal as Bhopa Swami – Bhupendra Singh Aaditi Pohankar as Parminder – Pammi Tushar Pandey as Satti – Satwinder Lochan Darshan Kumar as SI Ujagar Singh Anupriya Goenka as Dr. Natasha Tridha Choudhury as Babita Vikram Kochhar as Sadhu Sharma Anil Rastogi as CM Sundar Lal Sachin Shroff as Hukum Singh Anurita Jha as Kavita Rajeev Siddhartha as Akki Jahangir Kahn as Michael Rathi Kanupriya Gupta as Mohini – Sohini Adhyayan Suman as Tinka Singh Tanmay Ranjan as Dilawar Vikram Katyal as Himanshu – Kavita’s Brother Mala Sinha as Kavita’s Mother Keshav Pandit as Kavita’s Father Sandeep Yaadav as Bagga

Few members of the above-listed cast will return in Aashram Season 3, and there will also be some new members.

Kuldeep Ruhil, Avinash Kumar, Tejpal Singh Rawat, and Madhvi Bhatt did the screenplay of the series Aashram.

Prakash Jha directed and produced the series Aashram. Habib Faisal gave the story of the series Aashram. The series Aashram was shot in India.

Chandan Kowli completed the cinematography of the series Aashram and Santosh Mandal edited it. The series Aashram was completed under Prakash Jha Productions. MX Player distributed it.

Find the trailer of Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side below.

Stay connected with us to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.