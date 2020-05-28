AAI Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 Apply at aai.aero:

The Airports Authority of India is declaring its latest AAI Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020. The official notification is available at the AAI official portal aai.aero. Interested applicants should hurry and apply soon for these attractive vacancies.

AAI Junior Assistant Recruitment Notification 2020:

There are around 84 vacancies available for Junior Assistant in Fire Service department. Huge numbers of applicants go on waiting for such famous department’s recruitment notification. For now, here is one such notification in which candidates are getting the opportunity to make their career.

Essential details regarding Education, Age, Experience, Fees, Application Procedures, Selection Procedures, etc. are available here. Read all the details and then eligible candidates may apply for the AAI Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020. To know more, refer to the official portal and get details from the official notification aai.aero.

AAI Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 Details:

AAI Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Junior Assistant in Fire Service Category Wise Vacancies: Unreserved 43 SC 14 ST 04 Other 23 Total No. of Vacancies 84 Posts

AAI Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Interested applicants’ age should be between 18 to 30 years to apply for Junior Assistant posts available here. Candidates belonging to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ OBC will receive age relaxation as per the current rules.

Several age relaxation years are available here:

For SC/ ST Candidates: 05 Years

For OBC Candidates: 03 Years

For Ex-Servicemen Candidates: As Per Current Government Rules

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates should have their 10th Class Certificate from a government recognized institute/ board.

Along with that, candidates should have their three years Regular Diploma certificate in Mechanical Engineering/ Automobile Engineer/ Fire Engineering from a recognized institute/ university. They should have their Diploma completion with a minimum of 50% of marks.

Those who do not have their Diploma qualification should have completed their 12th class from a recognized institute or board.

Driving License Requirements:

Candidates should have they’re valid/ currently working Heavy Vehicle Driving License. Or should have Medium Vehicle Driving License.

Candidates who have a Light Motor Vehicle License which was issued at least two years before this advertisement is also allowed.

Also, those who do not have their Heavy Vehicle License, should get it before the probation period is over.

If applicants fail to obtain required documents/ permits, then such applicants will no longer be qualified for further procedures.

For more details, visit the official portal aai.aero and get details.

Application Fees:

For General/OBC Candidates: 1000/- Rupees

For SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen: No fees

Selection Procedures:

There will e various selection methods, and in each of the procedures, candidates need to appear. A different system such as Online Test, Physical Measurement Test, Driving Test, Physical Endurance Test, Personal Interview, and Documentation shall release.

As each procedure is over, officials shall release Merit List containing selected candidates’ lists. Then only selected candidates need to appear for remaining proceedings. At last, finally selected candidates will get their jobs in the Airports Authority of India.

Further details regarding these selection procedures are available at the AAI official portal aai.aero. Candidates need to refer to the official site and get details from it.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their salary as per current AAI rules as well as based on their Scale of Pay and Class wise Grade Pay etc. Here are pay scale details:

For Junior Assistant Posts: Between 12,500/- to 28,500/- rupees

Important Dates:

Steps To Apply for AAI Junior Assistant Recruitment 2020:

First of all, go to the official AAI portal aai.aero On the Home Page, search for the “Careers” section. Click on that link. A new link will open. It shows the latest notifications. Search for the official announcement and read all the instructions in it. Then Go to Apply Online link. Enter all the required details in it. At last, Click on Submit Button. Complete all the procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.aai.aero