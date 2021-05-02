A Suitable Boy Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is a drama miniseries. The series A Suitable Boy is based on a novel named A Suitable Boy by Vikram Seth.

The series A Suitable Boy got mixed reviews from the audience. A Suitable Boy Season 2 is not announced yet. Let’s talk about A Suitable Boy Season 2 in detail.

A Suitable Boy Season 2:

The series A Suitable Boy is set in 1951. The series A Suitable Boy follows the story of four families. It is a drama series.

The series A Suitable Boy was written by Andrew Davies. Mira Nair directed the series. Kavith Seth composed the songs in the series A Suitable Boy. Alex Heffes and Anoshka Shankar gave the score in the series A Suitable Boy.

The series A Suitable Boy was released in four different languages; English, Hindi, Bengali, and Urdu.

Mira Nair, Vikram Seth, Andrew Davies, Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, Lydia Dean Pilcher, Aradhana Seth, Mona Qureshi, and Ayela Butt were the executive producers of the series A Suitable Boy.

Lydia Dean Pilcher and Aradhana Seth produced the series A Suitable Boy. Declan Quinn did the cinematography of the series A Suitable Boy.

Nick Fenton and Tanupriya Sharma edited the series A Suitable Boy. The series A Suitable Boy was made under Lookout Point.

A Suitable Boy Season 2 Cast:

Tabu as Saeeda Bai Ishaan Khatter as Maan Kapoor Tanya Maniktala as Lata Mehra Rasika Dugal as Savita Kapoor Mahira Kakkar as Rupa Mehra Ram Kapoor as Mahesh Kapoor Gagan Dev Riar as Pran Kapoor Vivek Gomber as Arun Mehra Vivaan Shah as Varun Mehra Shahana Goswami as Meenakshi Mehra Mikhail Sen as Amit Chatterji Thomas Weinhappel as Hans Namit Das as Haresh Khanna Danesh Razvi as Kabir Durrani Joyeeta Dutta as Tasneem Sharvari Deshpande as Malati Shujaat Khan as Ustad Majeed Khan Shubham Saraf as Firoz Khan Randeep Hooda as Billy Irani Aamir Bashir as Nawab of Baitar

A Suitable Boy Season 2 Release Date:

We expect that A Suitable Boy Season 2 will be released in late 2021 or early 2022. There is no update about the release date of the series A Suitable Boy Season 2.

A Suitable Boy Season 1 was released on 26th July 2020. Let’s talk about the trailer of the series A Suitable Boy Season 2.

A Suitable Boy Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of A Suitable Boy Season 2 is not arrived yet. Find the trailer of A Suitable Boy Season 1 below.

