House of Cards Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

House of Cards is an American television series. The series House of Cards includes political drama and thriller.

It is an amazing series and worth watching. The series House of Cards got a very positive response from the audience. The series House of Cards is not renewed for the seventh season yet.

But we expect that it will soon be renewed. Maybe the seventh season of the series House of Cards will also receive a great response from the audience.

All fans of the series House of Cards are waiting for the seventh season of the series House of Cards. Read the complete article to get all the details about the seventh season of the series House of Cards.

House of Cards Season 7:

House of Cards is a political thriller television series. The series House of Cards is full of drama. The series House of Cards has received 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series House of Cards follows the story of a congressman who works along with his wife, and they are trying to get revenge from the people who betrayed him.

There is a fantastic story in the series House of Cards. The series House of Cards is worth watching. There is no update or news about the production of the seventh season of the series House of Cards.

The series House of Cards was created by Beau Willimon. The series House of Cards is based on the thriller novel titled House of Cards by Michael Dobbs and House of Cards by Andrew Davies.

The series House of Cards starring Kevin Spacey, Michael Kelly, and Robin Wright. Jeff Beal composed the music in the series House of Cards.

The series House of Cards was executively produced by David Fincher, Eric Roth, Dana Brunetti, Michael Dobbs, Beau Willimon, John David Coles, Frank Pugliese, Kevin Spacey, Joshua Donen, Andrew Davies, John Melfi, David Manson, Robin Wright, and Melissa James Gibson.

The series House of Cards was shot in Baltimore, Maryland Joppa, Maryland. David M. Dunlap, Igor Martinovic, Eigil Bryld, Peter Konczal, Martin Ahlgren, Tim Norman, Paul Elliott, and Tim Ives did the cinematography of the series House of Cards.

The series House of Cards was edited by Lisa Bromwell, Byron Smith, Cindy Mollo, Sidney Wolinsky, Michelle Tesoro, Yuka Shirasuna, Kirk Baxter, Michael Ruscio, Katherine Skjerping, Josh Beal, Grant Surmi, and Kyle Traynor.

The running time of each episode of the series House of Cards varies between 42 to 60 minutes. The series House of Cards was made under MRC, Trigger Street Productions, and Knight Takes King Productions, and Wade/Thomas Productions. Sony Pictures Television distributed the series House of Cards.

The series House of Cards is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. All seasons of the series House of Cards are available on the OTT platform Netflix.

There is no update or news about the cast of the seventh season of the series House of Cards. It seems that the main cast of the series House of Cards will come back in the seventh season of the series House of Cards.

The filming of the series House of Cards was started first in January 2012. It was started in Harford County, Maryland. It was started on the Eastern seaboard of the United States.

The series House of Cards has received many awards and nominations. The series House of Cards has received Honorary Award, Golden Globes Award, Primetime Emmy Award, Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award, Art Directors Guild Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Writers Guild of America Award, Gold Derby Award, IGN Award, Online Film, and Television Association Award, American Cinema Editors Award, Artios Award, Costume Designers Guild Award, Golden Reel Award, Golden Camera Award, Hollywood Music in Media Award, etc.

The series House of Cards was nominated for British Academy Television Awards, Irish Film and Television Academy Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards, Location Managers Guild Awards, Producers Guild of America Awards, EWwy Awards, NewNowNext Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Hollywood Post Alliance Awards, Screenwriters Choice Awards, Television Critics Association Awards, etc.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the seventh season of the series House of Cards. The series House of Cards Season 1 to Season 6 contains 13 episodes each and the sixth season of the series House of Cards contains a total of 8 episodes.

We expect that maybe the seventh season of the series House of Cards includes 8 or 13 episodes. If we get any update about the number of episodes in the seventh season of the series House of Cards, we will add it here.

The first season of the series House of Cards includes a total of 13 episodes. It was written by Beau Willimon, Keith Huff, Rick Cleveland, Sarah Treem, Sam Forman, Kate Barnow, and Gina Gionfriddo.

It was directed by David Fincher, James Foley, Joel Schumacher, Charles McDougall, James Foley, Carl Franklin, and Allen Coulter.

The second season of the series House of Cards was written by Beau Willimon, Bill Cain, Laura Eason, Kenneth Lin, John Mankiewicz, David Manson, and Bill Kennedy.

It was directed by Carl Franklin, James Foley, John Coles, Jodie Foster, and Robin Wright. The third season of the series House of Cards contains a total of 13 episodes.

It was written by Beau Willimon, John Mankiewicz, Frank Pugliese, Laura Eason, Kenneth Lin, Melissa James Gibson, Bill Kennedy, and Melissa James Gibson.

It was directed by John David Coles, Tucker Gates, James Foley, John Dahl, Robin Wright, and Agnieszka Holland.

The fourth season of the series House of Cards contains a total of 13 episodes. It was written by Beau Willimon, Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, John Mankiewicz, Kenneth Lin, Laura Eason, Bill Kennedy, and Tian Jun Gu.

It was directed by Tucker Gates, Robin Wright, Tom Shankland, Alex Graves, Kari Skogland, and Jakob Verbruggen.

The fifth season of the series House of Cards contains a total of 13 episodes. It was written by Frank Pugliese, Melissa James Gibson, John Mankiewicz, Kenneth Lin, Laura Eason, Bill Kennedy, and Tian Jun Gu.

It was directed by Daniel Minahan, Alik Sakharov, Michael Morris, Roxann Dawson, and Agnieszka Holland.

The sixth season of the series House of Cards contains a total of 8 episodes. It was written by Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Charlotte Stoudt, Sharon Hoffman, Jerome Hairston, and Jason Horwitch.

It was directed by Alik Sakharov, Ami Cannan Mann, Stacie Passon, Ernest Dickerson, Thomas Schlamme, Louise Friedberg, and Robin Wright.

There is no update or news about the storyline of the seventh season of the series House of Cards. It seems that the story of the series House of Cards will be continued in the seventh season of the series House of Cards.

If we talk about the sixth season of the series House of Cards, then it is the only season without Kevin Spacey. Maybe we will see Kevin Spacey in the seventh season if it announces. But there is no update about it.

Kevin Spacey was in the lead role as Frank Underwood. The sixth season of the series House of Cards starring Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Boris McGiver, Lars Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson, Greg Kinnear, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, Diane Lane, and Cody Fern.

At the end of the sixth season of the series House of Cards, we have seen that Claire is not present and has not been seen by anybody for the last three weeks.

She thinks that she is fit to be president. The Shepherds see this and thinks that it is an opportunity to invoke the 25th Amendment – section 4.

It will make Usher the de facto president. Doug goes to visit his former psychiatrist in order to retrieve Frank’s will.

Later, he continues his investigation of the death of Catherine Durant. He thinks that she is still alive. Hammerschmidt finds the belongings of Rachel Posner.

Hammerschmidt also finds a phone number which helps him to find Doug. After that, a worker goes to meet Janine and claims that he have incriminating information on the Shepherds.

Claire goes to meet Duncan Shepherd for his help. But at that time, he refuses. Later, she says that she knows about him.

She knows that he is not the son of Annette. After that, Annette retaliates after collect all the information about the past abortion of Claire and about to leak that information.

Claire tries to intercept her cabinet. She tries to do it before they exercise the 25th Amendment. It sacks them all and also replaces them all with an all-female cabinet.

Claire comes in public and tells about the personal scandal of her abortion and later also introduces her new cabinet. Jane Davis is abducted. Later, Claire interviews Jane Davis.

She thinks that she had to do something with the fate of Catherine Durant. On the other side, Congressman Cole meets with Bill Shepherd and introduces Doug to him.

Bill Shepherd talks with Doug and asks him to join him. But Doug refuses the proposal of joining him. Duncan goes back home. Duncan is furious because of being lied to about his parentage.

But later, Bill Shepherd no longer sees him as a Shepherd. On the other side, Janine is faxed some documents about the wrongdoing by Shepherd in the Arcas Corporation.

Later, Claire talks with the FBI and denounces Mark Usher to them for the disappearance of Tom Yates. After that, Tom Hammerschmidt and Doug meet, and later, Doug says that he killed Rachel, but he can’t confirm on the record that LeAnn, Russo, and Zoe were killed by Frank.

During the rapid succession, Catherine Durant, Jane Davis, and Tom Hammerschmidt get killed. Doug confronts Claire about the will of Frank in the hope of confirming that he is the sole beneficiary.

Later, he retrieves a memory chip secretly from the desk of the president. After that, Claire claims that she is pregnant by Frank. It means that the child will get the complete Underwood inheritance, and it will leave nothing for Doug.

After four months, Doug goes to the place where he buried Rachel. On the other side, Claire is advanced in her pregnancy, and after that, she reverts to Hale, who is her maiden.

It reveals that the doctor is engaged by the Shepherds and has tried to induce the birth early. Claire makes a plan in order to discredit Frank. Claire executes the plan, even using the Russian troll factor of Petrov in order to spread false rumors.

Later, she becomes autocratic and starts blackmailing Cole in order to convince Abruzzo to rescue himself from signing a bill in order to decrease her powers.

At that time, Claire arranges the rally in order to get support from the public to help in the fight with her political enemies.

After that, Duncan gets arrested by the FBI for treason, and after that, Usher and Annette Shepherd plan the assassination of President Hale.

Later, Janine and the Shepherds separately talk with Doug in order to get help to take down Claire. But he is not ready to do it because of the risk of ruining the legacy of Frank.

Claire introduces the new era of transparency in government. She announces it at the press conference, and after that, she distances herself from the actions of Frank.

At the same time, Doug shares transcripts of the audio recording of Frank. It results in cut Claire out of his will. Claire’s house of cards keeps to unravel at the same time, and later, she takes a page from the book of Frank, and it creates a fictitious enemy threat.

Claire tries to propose in order to take action against suspected ICO terrorists who possess nuclear weapons. It alienates her war cabinet.

On the other side, Seth and Annette see Doug and thinks that he is the ideal person to dispose of Claire, but he requires encouragement from them.

Doug receives a copy of the audio recording of Frank and the letter opener to Claire. After that, he goes to meet her in the Oval Office.

There, he says that he killed Frank. He killed him because he was started to undermine his own legacy. Doug wounds Claire and threatens her with the letter opener.

When he sees back, she grabs it, and suddenly, after that, she stabs him in the stomach. He lies bleeding on the floor, and later, she covers his mouth and tries to suffocate him, and after that, she addresses the audience and says, that No More Pain.

The sixth season of the series House of Cards has received a very positive response from the audience. It was announced that the filming of the sixth season of the series House of Cards would start at the end of October 2017.

The production of the sixth season of the series House of Cards was shut down on 30th October 2017 because of some circumstances.

The production of the sixth season of the series House of Cards was resumed on 31st January, and it was completed on 25th May 2018.

House of Cards Season 7 Cast:

Find the expected cast of the series House of Cards Season 7 below.

Robin Wright as President Claire – Hale – Underwood Michael Kelly as Douglas – Doug – Stamper Greg Kinnear as Bill Shepherd Boris McGiver as Tom Hammerschmidt Constance Zimmer as Janine Skorsky Cody Fern as Duncan Shepherd Athena Karkanis as Melody Cruz Jeremy Holm as FBI Assistant Director Nathan Green Diane Lane as Annette Shepherd Campbell Scott as Vice President Mark Usher Derek Cecil as Seth Grayson Kristen Sieh as Press Secretary Kelsey Stewart Patricia Clarkson as Jane Davis Jayne Atkinson as Catherine – Cathy – Durant Lars Mikkelsen as President Viktor Petrov Gregg Edelman as Stan Durant Boris Kodjoe as Congressman – Brett Cole Chip Zien as Dr. Charles Rosen Brian Keane as Ray Meyers Linda Powell as Secretary of State Marcy Siegerson Ron Canada as Judge Vincent Abruzzo Susan Pourfar as Secretary of Homeland Security Nora Cafferty Chris Agos as USSS Special Agent Rick Bowman Linda Marie Larson as Jennifer Baumgarten Robert Newman as EPA Administrator Joy Lynn Jacobs as U.S. Attorney David Corenswet as Reed Kenneth Tigar as Walter Doyle Willa Fitzgerald as 20-year-old Claire Sakina Jaffrey as Linda Vasquez John Ellison Conlee as a hunter Lee Sellars as Governor of Ohio Roger Olmstead Aaron Serotsky as Russell Darwin Shaw as Rafiq Nasser Ali Collier as teenager Claire Marc Kudisch as Henry Mitchell Thomas Kopache as Earl Hanna

Let’s talk about the release date of the seventh season of the series House of Cards.

House of Cards Season 7 Release Date:

The official release date of the series House of Cards Season 7 is not announced yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

It seems that the seventh season of the series House of Cards will be released in early 2022 or mid-2022.

The series House of Cards was released on the OTT platform Netflix. It seems that the seventh season of the series House of Cards will also be released on the OTT platform Netflix if it announces.

All episodes of the seventh season of the series House of Cards will be released on the same day of the release. The first season of the series House of Cards was released on 1st February 2013.

The second season of the series House of Cards was released on 14th February 2014, the third season of the series House of Cards was released on 27th February 2015.

The fourth season of the series House of Cards was released on 4th March 2016, the fifth season of the series House of Cards was released on 30th May 2017.

The sixth season of the series House of Cards was released on 2nd November 2018. A total of 73 episodes of the series House of Cards were released between 1st February 2013 to 2nd November 2018.

Let’s watch the trailer of the seventh season of the series House of Cards.

House of Cards Season 7 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series House of Cards Season 7 has not arrived yet. We expect that it will soon arrive if the seventh season of the series House of Cards announces.

We have mentioned the trailer of the sixth season of the series House of Cards below. Let’s watch it. If we get any update about the trailer of the seventh season of the series House of Cards, we will add it here.

The trailer of the sixth season of the series House of Cards was released by Netflix on 8th October 2018.

