What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

The OTT giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have released many horror comedy-drama, some of which got worldwide recognition. Today we will discuss one such comedy-horror drama named, What We Do In The Shadows series, which has earned so much love and respect from all over the globe.

What We Do In The Shadows is an American comedy-horror drama series. The show was initially written and developed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waitit. Since the storyline involves three traditional vampires named Nandor, Nadja, and Laszlo, fans are excited to know about the show’s future.

If you love binge-watching comedy-drama series, this article will help you get in-depth information about What We Do In The Shadows Season 5. Here we have highlighted the release date, cast member list, plot synopsis, and trailer updates for What We Do In The Shadows Season 5.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Release Date

Jemaine Clement’s supernatural drama series runs four seasons from March 2019 to September 2022. And fans are eagerly waiting for What We Do In The Shadows Season 5. But unfortunately, the show makers have not revealed the exact release date for What We Do In The Shadows Season 5.

However, the renewal of any season largely depends upon the previous seasons’ performances and audience approval. In light of that, What We Do In The Shadows has received a gigantic 8.6 rating out of 10 on the IMDb platform. So we can imagine the show’s popularity.

This approval is enough for the seasons to renew for the next installment. Check out the latest updates section to get the official release date of What We Do In The Shadows Season 5.

What We Do In The Shadows Series Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

The fundamental premise of What We Do In The Shadows revolves around the lives of three vampires named Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja. The trio often came into contact with the modern human world and other supernatural and mysterious beings.

Jemaine Clement’s 2019’s release, What We Do In The Shadows Season 1, has entertained many viewers worldwide, and fans have shown their love for the series. Supernatural beings, vampires, horror, and thriller drama scenes with a light-hearted comedy excite the audience.

Apart from this, What We Do In The Shadows has also featured many talented artists. For instance, we have seen Kayvan Novak as an old and self-proclaimed leader of a group of vampires, Nandor.

Further ahead, we have also seen a special guest appearance of Affion Crockett as a superstar vampire musician and rapper, Sal Vulcano, Michael McDonald as Gustave Leroy, and many others.

In the following section, we have highlighted a complete list of cast members, episode details, show availability, and trailer updates for What We Do In The Shadows Season 4. Read the article to the end to get updated with the latest information about What We Do In The Shadows Season 5.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Cast Members

What We Do In The Shadows series is known for its marvelous performance and unique concept. Not only that, but the audience also appreciated the featured artists for their excellent acting skills.



Here we have provided a list of the cast members of What We Do In The Shadows Series.

Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless

Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz

Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxos

Matt Berry as Leslie Cravensworth “Laszlo”

Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson

Doug Jones as Baron Afanas

Beanie Feldstein as Jenna

Anthony Atamanuik as Sean Rinaldi

Nick Kroll as Simon the Devious

Marissa Jaret Winokur as Charmaine Rinaldi

Kristen Schaal as Floating Woman

Jake McDorman as Jeff Suckler

Anoop Desai as Djinn

Arj Barker as Arjan

Veronika Slowikowska as Shanice

Chris Sandiford as Derek

Hayden Szeto as Jonathan

Vanessa Bayer as Evie Russell

Jeremy O. Harris as Colby

Affion Crockett as Richie Suck

Fred Armisen as Doctor DJ Tom Schmidt

Al Roberts as Freddie

Michael McDonald as Gustave Leroy

Sklar Brothers as Toby and Bran

What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Episode Titles

The showrunners have not announced the final release date for What We Do In The Shadows Season 5.

However, we have added a complete list of What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 episode titles below.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Episode 01 – “Reunited”

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Episode 02 – “Lamp”

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Episode 03 – “Grand Opening”

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Episode 04 – “The Night Market”

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Episode 05 – “The Private School”

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Episode 06 – “Wedding”

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Episode 07 – “Pine Barrens”

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Episode 08 – “Go & Flip Yourself”

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Episode 09 – “Freddie”

What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Episode 10 – “Sunrise and Sunset”

Where Can I Watch What We Do In The Shadows Season 5?

What We Do In The Shadows perfectly combines the vampires’ mystery, horror, suspense, and supernatural powers. A pinch of horror-comedy elements ignites viewers’ desire to watch further seasons.

If you haven’t watched the earlier seasons yet, head to the FX channel and binge-watch all the What We Do In The Shadows series releases. All the episodes for What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 will be found.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In What We Do In The Shadows Season 5?

Generally, the number of episodes can vary from season to season, and it may depend upon the screenwriting and direction length of a series. As the showrunners have yet to reveal the number of episodes for What We Do In The Shadows Season 4, predicting the exact number of episodes can be challenging.

Fortunately, we can see the previous records of What We Do In The Shadows, and as per the earlier trends, makers have released ten episodes for each season. Therefore, we can expect the same for What We Do In The Shadow Season 4.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Production Team

What We Do In The Shadows is the complete package of comedy-horror and thriller-mystery drama. The show was originally written and created by one of the most renowned actors, comedians, and filmmakers, Jemaine Clement.

"What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5 debuts July 13 on FX. Episodes will streaming the next day on Hulu. https://t.co/zEDV5N9DU3 pic.twitter.com/Gr26oaNjfR — Variety (@Variety) May 15, 2023

In addition to the show’s production team, famous directors such as Kyle Newacheck, Tig Fong, and Yana Gorskaya worked behind the direction of What We Do In The Shadows Season 4. The show’s executive producers were Paul Simms, Eli Bush, Garrett Basch, and Stefani Robinson.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Latest Updates 2023

Finally, the time is when What We Do In Shadows fans can enjoy the fifth installment of the series. The show makers, Jemaine Clement, and his team, finally announced that What We Do In Shadows will return for a fifth season.



The show is already released on FX on July 13, 2023, and fans appreciate the efforts of the cast members and the production team members to maintain consistency in releases. For those who are unaware of the show, let me tell you that, What We Do In Shadows is an American comedy-drama series that was released on the FX platform on March 27, 2019, and now, the show is premiered for the fifth season.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Trailer Release

The official teaser trailer for the What We Do In The Shadows is yet to be announced.

Here we have added a trailer for the third installment of the What We Do In The Shadows series.

Bottom Lines

What We Do In The Shadows falls under the category of a mockumentary, where the entire plot of the series follows a set of fictional events. Further ahead, the storyline also involves a taste of comedy-horror and supernatural drama to entertain the audience.

However, makers have already confirmed the renewal for the fifth and sixth seasons for the same, but unfortunately, fans have to wait for some while. The production time may take approximately six to eight months, so by the end of 2023 or in the first quarter of 2024; we will receive the fifth season of What We Do In The Shadows.