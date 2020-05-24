Sandeep Maheshwari: Wiki, Age, Family & News

An Entrepreneur, a public speaker, and a photographer. A person with immense talent yet so down to earth. A person with simple living and high thinking. Yes, we are talking about Sandeep Maheshwari, a youth icon for almost all the youngsters. He has become an idol for many. He is also a founder and CEO of Imagesbazaar. Let’s share a few details about him

Sandeep Maheshwari Wiki

Born in New Delhi on September 28, 1980, Sandeep is a final year drop out from Kirori mal college. Thereafter, he joined a short term photography course because he wanted to pursue his passion. With an average built and next door guy looks, Sandeep belongs to a business class family. His father was into aluminum business which had to be shut due to unrecoverable losses. He is happily married to Neha and is a proud father of two kids.

Sandeep Maheshwari Career

After facing several setbacks in his career as a model which he started at the age of 19, he set a company to help models regarding their portfolios. It was in 2006 that he founded ImagesBazaar which at the present has the world’s largest collection of images from almost every country across the globe.

He has been awarded several awards over the years. Some of them are-

Global youth marketing forum awarded him Star youth achiever award.

Entrepreneur India Summit in 2013 awarded him with ‘Creative Entrepreneur of the year’.

He has also been awarded the Young Creative Entrepreneur award by the British council

Business world magazine announced him as one of the most promising Entrepreneurs of India.

He is a person who follows a mantra” Asaan hai” that is what has bought him to the level he is at today. He believes that nothing impossible, we can achieve everything by our hard work and determination. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, he is a motivational speaker as well. He has conducted hundreds of seminars for youth and as a matter of fact, he conducts all these seminars free of cost. He is also an author of a book in which he has pointed out all the experiences he has had and the uniqueness of the book is that it reads backward. Everything he does is so unique and out of context that it attracts people towards itself. He is a person who also believes in the philosophies like “ Be truthful to yourself and to others” and “ To never fear of failures”.

He also holds a world record to his name. He has clicked 10,000 shots of around 122 models in a span of just 10 hours and 45 minutes. Isn’t that really amazing? This is what we call true dedication and hard work towards whatever he does. He does not believe in short cuts. He believes that success comes to those who don’t fear failures.

He is truly an inspiration to all those who are still struggling to achieve what they want. As they say, it’s okay to fail a million times but giving up even once is not!