Shri Bhagavati Brights Bars Limited Recruitment 2020 apply at [email protected]:

Shri Bhagavati Brights Bars Limited has declared the notification of Shri Bhagavati Brights Bars Limited Recruitment 2020 on the official advertisement. Shri Bhagavati Brights Bars Limited announced the recruitment notification for the various posts. So the candidates who want to get the job in SBBBL can apply before the last date. Shri Bhagavati Brights Bars Limited conduct the interview for the recruitment. It offers various posts like Trainee Engineer, Indoor Marketing Executive, and Account Assistant, etc. For all these posts, only Female and Freshers candidates are eligible to apply.

Shri Bhagavati Brights Bars Limited Recruitment 2020:

Shri Bhagavati Brights Bars Limited formed in the year 1993. Shri Bhagavati Brights Bars Limited is the private company limited. It is a manufacturing company. The Company situated at Vijay Plot, Rajkot. The company announced the recruitment when the vacancies created. Recently, it announces the recruitment notification of Shri Bhagavati Brights Bars Limited Recruitment 2020 for the various posts. The company declares the different posts like Trainee Engineer, Indoor Marketing Executive, and Account Assistant for the Rajkot Office and Retail shop. So the eligible applicants may go for the interview held by the company. To get more information about candidates read official advertisements.

Eligibility Criteria for Shri Bhagavati Brights Bars Limited Recruitment:

Name of the organization: Shri Bhagavati Brights Bars Limited, Rajkot

Name of the Posts: Trainee Engineer, Indoor Marketing Executive, Account Assistant posts

A number of seats:

Trainee Engineer (Shaper – Veraval) : 03 posts

Indoor Marketing Executive (Rajkot Office) : 01 post

Indoor Marketing Executive (Rajkot Retail Shop) : 02 posts

Account Assistant (Rajkot Office): 01 post

Age Limits: For the Trainee Engineer post candidates should have 23 to 30 years old, for the Indoor Marketing Executive post candidates should have 21 to 25 years old and for the account assistant post candidates should have 21 to 30 years old.

Educational Qualification:

Trainee Engineer (Shaper – Veraval) : Applicants must complete BE from any discipline.

: Applicants must complete BE from any discipline. Indoor Marketing Executive (Rajkot Office) : Applicants must Complete BE + MBA and have excellent communication and speaking skills.

: Applicants must Complete BE + MBA and have excellent communication and speaking skills. Indoor Marketing Executive (Rajkot Retail Shop) : Candidates complete BE with good speaking skill

: Candidates complete BE with good speaking skill Account Assistant (Rajkot Office): Candidates complete B.Com.

Pay Scale: As per company policy.

Important Dates:

Interview Date: 6th August 2020 at 10:00 Am to 2:00 pm

Candidates also submit an application at the email id at [email protected]