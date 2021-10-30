HPSCB JR Clerk Admit Card 2020 download at hpscb.com

HPSCB JR Clerk Admit Card 2020 Available at hpscb.com

Candidates who have applied for HPSCB Recruitment 2020 for all of them we have updated news that HPSCB JR Clerk Admit Card 2020 is available and you can download it from the written entrance examination. Candidates who have applied they all can go through with the following details and then download their HPSCB Hall Ticket 2020.

The Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Registered in August 1953 and at that time Himachal Pradesh was as Union Territory and there were entire six districts in this state and at that time HPSCB banking facilities were available in five states. Now in the current period, they have more than 190 branches across the state among 94% of the branches are in rural areas.

Posts Detail:-

HPSCB Assistant Manager job – 21 Vacancies

HPSCB Steno and Typist job – 15 Vacancies

HPSCB Jr. Clerk job – 90 Vacancies

HPSCB Programming Assistants job – 8 Vacancies

HPSCB Jr. Clerks (PACS) job – 16 Vacancies

HPSCB Jr. Clerks (Other Societies) job – 04 Vacancies

They are providing the best banking services in rural areas and that is the reason people of Himachal Pradesh are like to be the customer and account holder of this bank. Before a few months ago notification announced that The Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Ltd is going to recruit candidates for the job of Junior Clerk and to hire candidates they will go through with the recruitment process.

Job seekers from Himachal Pradesh have an opportunity to be part of HPSCB through this recruitment. Recently HPSCB JR Clerk Admit Card 2020 is available for all applicants who have applied successfully for Junior Clerk.

HPSCB JR Clerk Admit Card download

Large numbers of candidates have applied to get the job with all required eligibility criteria but applicants who are qualified enough and with the best knowledge and skills will get the job. Here in this recruitment, there will be a written entrance test as well as a personal interview for applicants. First, you want to clear the written entrance test with all required cut off marks, and then by cut off marks candidates will be a call for the personal interview.

Bank Name HPSCB Recruitment Full Name Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Post Name Junior Clerk Recruitment Post Vacancies 156 posts Exam Date December 2020 Admit Card Released on HPBOSE.ORG

Here in the interview, you need to give all satisfactory answers to all questions asked by the interviewer. By the overall performance, you will be selected for the applied post. HPSCB written test for Junior Clerk will be conducted on December 13, 2020, at various centers. Now HPSCB JR Clerk Admit Card 2020 for the examination is available to download it for tests and get all details regarding the examination.

Download HPSCB JR Clerk Admit Card at hpscb.com

You must have your hall ticket while you are going for the test as, without it, you will not allow entering into an exam room. You also not required to find details related to testing at Google as it will be mentioned in your exam call letter. A few days left for a test so at this stage you should get your HPSCB JR Clerk Admit Card 2020 first as it is very important to document for the test. In case if you have some query then you can visit the main website.

