Yo Gotti Bio, Net Worth, Career- Everything You Need To Know

The real name of Yo Gotti is “Mario Sentell Giden Mims,”, and he was born on 19th May 1981. Unfortunately, he had to face many hard things when he was young. Many of his family members were associated with illegal activities like drugs, violence, and crimes.

Yo Gotti Personal Details Real Name Mario Sentell Giden Mims Nick Name Yo Gotti Mother Name Whitney White Father Name Demario DeWayne White Date of Birth 19th May 1981 Hometown Memphis, Tennessee, US Age 41 years old (2023) Zodiac Sign Taurus Spouse Lakeisha Mims,

Jammie Moses Children Six children (Not Confirmed) Nationality American Height 5ft. 6Inch Weight 77kg Eye Color Black Hair Color Black

Yo Gotti Biography:

The federal government agents raided Mario’s house and arrested many of his family members which highly impacted Mario’s life. He knew very well that that was not at all a true way to earn value in society. So, at the age of 14, he started writing his songs, under the name “Lil Yo,” or “Yo Gotti.” He built his career by himself and became very popular as a songwriter, rapper, and record executive.

Gotti started his music journey from the year 1996, when his first debut album, “Youngs ta’s On a Come Up.” Then after, he started releasing his work from the year 2000, till now.

Yo Gotti Early Life:

Mario Mims was born on 9th May 1981 in Memphis, Tennessee. He belongs to a normal middle-class family. Most of his family members even his parents were involved in illegal activities.

Gotti didn’t want to live his life like other family members, so he started making a rap song at the age of 14, under the name of “Lil Yo.”

In the year 1996, he released his first ever rap song under the label “Crime Lords Records,” and the name of the album was “Youngsta On A Come Up.”

Yo Gotti Personal Life:

The American rapper, Yo Gotti married Lakeisha Mims, and he has three children. But his married life didn’t last long as Yo Gotti is in a relationship with Jammi Moses at present.

Also, according to some sources, Yo Gotti has six children from two relationships (but it is not confirmed.)

Interesting Facts about Yo Gotti:

Yo Gotti loves playing soccer with his children. He has created a 14-minute documentary based on his life struggling journey. Gotti is the co-owner of the League Soccer team D.C since the year 2021. He was born into a hustler’s family and he was linked to various criminal activities at one point in time.

Yea I fuk wit Ja but ion fuk with 12…

Welcome To My City 🖤 pic.twitter.com/k1xbXZoaZU — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) January 19, 2023

Yo Gotti Career and Achievements:

From the year 2000 to 2006, Yo Gotti released many mixtapes including Game 2 Da Rap Game, Back 2 Basics, Da Dope, Self-Explanatory Life, etc. But the thing is, his mixtapes received many positive reviews from their fans, but those songs didn’t receive much attention.

In 2012, Yo Gotti released his first live debut album, “from the Kitchen”, which includes the presents of some famous artists such as Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, and many others. This album broke records and was also ranked on the popular Billboard 200 list.

Then he also released a few more albums named; The Art of Hustle, I Am, Untrapped, and I Still Am, under the label of Collective Music Group which was also known as Cocaine Muzik Group. Subsequently, between the years 2014 to 2017, he released other mixtapes like 2 Federal, The Return, and Chapter Onw White Friday, under the label of Collective Music Group.

Yo Gotti has also collaborated with many legendary hip-hop artists such as Slim Thug, Nelly, Jim Jones, Birdman, Etc. Also, he has released many of his popular album called, “The Art of Hustle,” which stands at 4th place on the Billboard 200 charts. Also, he released his tenth studio album in the year 2020 and received 4th rank in the top ten debuts on the list of Billboard 200.

In the year 2021, Yo Gotti released his 11th album, named, “Free Game.” This album is comprised of discs and free games.

Yo Gotti Professional Details Occupation Songwriter, Record Executive, Rapper Company Collective Music Group Popular Songs Errbody,

Pose,

Rake It Up,

Act Right,

Put A Date On It,

Down In the DM Instagram Username @yogotti Twitter Username @YoGotti Website http://istillam.com/ YouTube Channel @YoGottiTV Networth $20 Million

Yo Gotti Net Worth:

Once upon a time, Yo Gotti used to sing for other record labels, but as time passed, he established his firm, named, “Collective Music Group.” He is also known for his debut album, “Life” in the year 2023. He had released 22 mixtapes and 56 others with 21 featuring artists.

In the year 2020, his net worth was $10 million, and within three years, the net worth of Yo Gotti doubled than the last three years, i.e. $20 Million in the year 2023.

Yo Gotti other income sources:

In 2013, he earned approximately $1,63,000 by selling his album, named, “I Am.” then after, he also did an endorsement deal with a footwear brand named Puma in the year 2017.

Not only this, but Yo Gotti has also done a collaboration with the PRIVE Restaurant and Lunge, Childsplay Clothing’s, and many more companies.

Yo Gotti Real Estate:

Yo Gotti is also interested in the Real Estate business. So, along with his music career, he is also constantly indulged in the Real Estate business.

Currently, he had spent $7.6 million on a Tuscan Style mansion that was situated in Westlake Village. The mansion has a 10,000 sq. ft. area, 6 bedrooms, and 8 bathrooms, also having other facilities like a huge swimming pool, playground, tennis court, etc.

Yo Gotti Car Collection:

Yo Gotti has an immense love for luxurious cars. He added all the latest car models in his collection such as a Rolls Royce Cullinan whose actual cost is $4,50,000 plus as it is customized so the additional charges on the car were $30,000.

He also owns a Lamborghini Urus which cost him $2,60,000 plus customized costs of $30,000, and many other top models.