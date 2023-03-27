Paulina Ben-Cohen From Shahs of Sunset Biography, Net Worth and Everything You Want to Know

Paulina Ben-Cohen is an American model and social media celebrity. If you have watched the Shahs of Sunset Season 9, you might already know her.

Paulina Ben-Cohen Personal Details Full Name Paulina Ben-Cohen Nickname Paulina Siblings Pej Ben-Cohen (Brother) Gender Female Date of Birth June 24, 1990 Age 32 years (in 2023) Birthplace The United States Residence Los Angeles, USA Spouse Tal Bahari

Mike Shouhed Children She is a single mom of two children (Name is not known) Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education High School Height 5’7″ (170 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Brown

As of March 2023, Paulina has 115k followers on her Instagram account. Her popularity and social media presence helped her to earn so much love and respect from her fans.

This biography blog post will provide all the information about the famous Paulina Ben-Cohen. We have added Paulina’s biography, net worth, and relationships.

Who is Paulina Ben-Cohen?

Paulina Cohen is an actress and fashion influencer from the United States. She was born on June 24, 1990, in the USA.

She appeared in a popular American reality show, Shahs of Sunset Season 9, which aired on the Bravo network. Even though she appeared in the reality show, Paulina successfully maintained her private life.

Paulina Ben-Cohen Family and Relationships

Paulina likes to remain low-key and avoid controversies. Her personal information, such as family members, birthplace, and parents’ details, is also unavailable on the internet.

However, we know so far about her family that Paulina’s mother is Jewish, and her father is of Persian origin. Hence she holds a mixed ethnicity. Moreover, Cohen has two elder brothers; one is a Lawyer by profession.

According to some reports, Paulina married an Iranian businessman, Tal Bahari. However, after a few years of togetherness, the couple mutually decided to part ways. In May 2021, she took divorce. Later, she started dating fellow internet celebrity Mike Shouhed.

Last year, in 2022, Mike was taken into police custody due to alleged domestic violence charges.

Paulina Ben-Cohen Personal Life

Before dating Mike Shouhed, Paulina took the responsibility of two boys. She remained a single mom because she wanted to be the best mom for her two sons.

In her personal life, Paulina practices veganism. Not only that, but she also admitted that her first date with Mike was at a vegan restaurant, and Mike was amazed by seeing Paulina’s love for the vegan diet.

Paulina Ben-Cohen Professional Details Occupation Model, Social media celebrity, and Fashion influencer Known For Shahs of Sunset Reality Television Show Income Source Modeling, Brand Endorsements, Social media Previous Work CO2 Cahsmere Awards – Instagram Username @paulinabencohen Net Worth $1 million (in 2023)

Moreover, Paulina also loves her pet dog and often uploads pictures and videos of her dog on social media platforms. Paulina’s love for her dog and jewels is unconditional. She has various ranges of gold and diamond necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

Paulina Ben-Cohen Professional Life

As we have said, Paulina is reserved in real life and avoids unnecessary drama. However, she started getting recognition through Shahs of Sunset Season 9. She works with a fashion company, ‘Fashion Nova,’ and does paid promotions on her social media handles.

Paulina uses her social media platforms to provide updates about new arrivals and sales in the fashion brand. She also worked with many fashion designers and magazine companies.

Paulina Ben-Cohen Age, Height, and Weight

Paulina Ben-Cohen was born in the United States on June 24, 1990. Currently, she resides in Los Angeles with her husband and two children. As of 2023, her age is around 30 years, and her height is approximately 5’ 7” in feet.

With dark brown eyes and brown hair color, this gorgeous personality will make you crazy about her. Paulina’s body weight is 55 kg (121 lbs), and she did botox surgery.

Paulina Ben-Cohen Net Worth 2023

Shahs of Sunset star and popular media personality Paulina Ben-Cohen has received so much love and respect from the audience. Growing popularity and fame often bring tons of wealth into one’s life. The same goes for Paulina Ben-Cohen.

Paulina earned massive money through her modeling and paid partnership with a fashion company. In 2023, Paulina Ben-Cohen’s estimated net worth is over $1 million.

Not only that, but she also owns an expensive bungalow in Los Angeles, USA. According to some reports, Mike and Paulina purchased a $1.9 million worth house.

5 Lesser Known Facts About Paulina Ben-Cohen

Here we have provided some lesser-known facts about Paulina Ben-Cohen.

Paulina is a fun-loving and jolly personality in her private life

She likes to celebrate various festivals like Christmas.

Her partner, Mike Shouhed, also appeared in the Shahs of Sunset reality show.

Paulina likes to hang out with her friends.

Paulina Ben-Cohen practices veganism in her daily life.

Final Thoughts

Paulina Ben-Cohen’s relationship with the Bravo star Mike Shouhed was a buzzing topic among their fans. Usually, she uploads pictures and videos on her instagram handles. However, recently she has been inactive on her Instagram.

So that’s all about Shahs of Sunset star Paulina Ben-Cohen. Hopefully, you have read this article entirely and gathered the information about Paulina Ben-Cohen’s biography, net worth, and career.