Prince Khalid Biography – Net Worth and Everything You Want to Know

Last year, in September 2022, Prince Khalid took responsibility for defending Saudi Arabia from internal and external attacks. His growing reputation attracts many people to know about Prince Khalid’s comprehensive biography.

Prince Khalid Personal Details Full Name Khalid bin Salman Al Saud Nickname Prince Khalid Dynasty House of Saud Father Name Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Mother Name Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain Siblings Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (Brother)

Hassa bint Salman Al Saud (Sister) Gender Male Date of Birth 1988 Age 35 years (in 2023) Birthplace Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Residence Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Spouse Noura bint Mohammed bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Children Prince Abdulaziz

Princess Dana Nationality Saudi Education Bachelor’s degree in aviation sciences (King Faisal Air Academy),

Certificate in the national and international security program (Harvard University),

Advanced electronic warfare (Paris, France),

Master of arts in security studies program (Georgetown University) Height 6’0″ (182 cm) Weight 176 lbs (80 kg) Eye Color Black Hair Color Black

As of 2023, Prince Khalid has various luxury cars, properties, and a substantial net worth of $25 billion. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Prince Khalid is more than just a defense minister of Saudi Arabia.

In this article, we have added Prince Khalid’s biography, net worth, and everything you want to know so you can grab all the details about Saudi royal Prince Khalid.

Who is Prince Khalid?

Khalid bin Salman Al Saud is also known as the ‘Prince Khalid’ of Saudi Arabia. Currently, he serves as the defense minister of Saudi Arabia and is also known for his diplomatic and political contributions to the country.

Prince Khalid represents Saudi Arabia at the international level in various diplomatic matters. But have you ever wondered how he earned a gigantic net worth of $25 billion? So the answer is Prince Khalid is the ninth son of King Salman and Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain.

Khalid’s father, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is the 25th son of Ibn Saud, the founder of Saudi Arabia. The family not only deals with the diplomatic and international relations of the country but also runs various businesses and has invested in various properties.



Prince Khalid Early Life and Dynasty

Prince Khalid was born in 1988 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He belongs to ‘The House of Saud.’ dynasty. His father, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a.k.a. King Salman, remained Prime Minster of Saudi Arabia from 2015 to 2022.

Prince Khalid’s brother, Mohammed bin Salman is known as the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Currently, he serves as the Prime Minister of his country.

Prince Khalid Personal Life

Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, a.k.a. Prince Khalid, completed his former graduation in various fields. Khalid has a bachelor’s degree in aviation science from King Faisal Academy.

In addition to that, Prince Khalid’s educations also include a renowned certificate from Harvard University. He also studied master of arts in the security studies program. His diverse knowledge helped him to resolve complicated international relations and Saudi Arabia’s military affairs.

Later, Prince Khalid married Noura bint Mohammed bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The couple has two children together; Prince Abdulaziz and Princess Dana.

Prince Khalid Contribution To The Military

Prince Khalid completed his graduation at the King Faisal Air Academy and later joined the Royal Saudi Air Force. In his aviation career, Prince Khalid surpassed the 1000 flying hours threshold.

Prince Khalid Professional Details Occupation Saudi royal, diplomat, and politician Known as Saudi Arabian minister of defense Political Name de facto ruler of his country Income Source Profits from Oil Industry and Investments Branch Royal Saudi Air Force Unit No. 92 Squadron RSAF Wars Intervention in Yemen

Saudi Arabian-Ied

War against the Islamic State Awards and Achievements South Sheild Medal, The Battle Medal, and the Abdulla’s Sword Medal Net Worth $25 billion (in 2023) Royal Family Net Worth $1.5 trillion (in 2023)

Khalid also participated in several air missions against militant groups. He was also awarded several medals, such as South Sheild Medal, The Battle Medal, and the Abdulla’s Sword Medal, for his participation in air missions.

However, Prince Khalid was appointed a senior advisor at the Ministry of Defense due to a back injury.

How Prince Khalid Became Royal Diplomat of Saudi Arabia?

In 2017, Prince Khalid became the tenth external minister and ambassador to the United States. His brilliant diplomatic skills paved the way for strengthening Saud-U.S. bilateral relations.

Later, in 2018 Prince Khalid was featured on CNN with an American journalist and news anchor, Wolf Blitzer. He met prominent leaders like George Bush, Bill Clinton, Leona Panetta, and John Kerry.

Moreover, he also joined Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to discuss political and global economics with American leaders. He strengthened relations with Donald Trump and represented his home country, Saudi Arabia, in international diplomatic relations.

Prince Khalid Net Worth 2023

Prince Khalid is the royal diplomat of the ruling Saudi Monarchy. Currently, he serves as the defense minister of Saudi Arabia.

As of March 2023, he holds a whopping net worth of more than $25 billion.

The luxurious lifestyle and net worth are not limited to only $25 billion; his royal family holds a cumulative net worth of more than $1.5 trillion. This amount is 16 times more than British Royal Family.

Prince Khalid Family Businesses

Prince Khalid belongs to the House of Saud royal dynasty, and his family owns a net worth of $1.5 trillion. However, Khalid also runs an oil company in his home country.

This massive oil reserve was founded by his grandfather, Ibn Saud, who founded Saudi Arabia. If we look at the economy, citizens’ social status, and Saudi Arabia’s global presence, we can say that oil is the backbone of the country’s growth.

This state-owned oil company is regarded as the world’s most profitable.

Prince Khalid Luxurious Lifestyle

The Saudi royal family lives an affluent lifestyle, from super golden yachts to private jets and palaces with luxurious furniture. Prince Khalid’s brother Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman purchased a 500-year-old and $450 million worth of ‘Jesus Christ.’ painting.

Other than that, Prince Khalid also paid $350 million to purchase ‘the world’s most expensive home.’ The home has ten bedrooms, swimming pools, a cinema, and an underwater chamber.

Prince Khalid Car Collection

In terms of royalty and luxurious lifestyle, Prince Khalid surely ranked in the world’s top ten royal family members.

He owns several luxurious cars. It includes $450,000 worth of Rolls Royce Phantom and gold studded Lamborghini Aventador.

Moreover, the Saudi family also owns super yachts, a private jet, and a private Boeing 767 at $35,000 for an hour.

Final Thoughts

Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, known as Prince Khalid, is a magnificent personality. His diplomatic and military actions helped him personally and increased Saudi Arabia’s global reputation.

However, he was also surrounded by some dangerous and heart-wrenching conspiracy theories. It was reported that Khalid was involved in assassinating Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi.

Moreover, his brother, Mohammed bin Salman was also recorded giving orders to Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US.

So that’s all about King Salman’s son and defense minister of Saudi Arabia, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, a.k.a. Prince Khalid. As mentioned, the net worth of Prince Khalid is more than enough to know about his control over the country.