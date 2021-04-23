Akshara Singh Age, Wiki, Biography, Movies, Photos – All Info

Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh is an Indian actress. She works in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has received many awards and got popularity because of her hard work.

Akshara Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked very hard to achieve her dream of becoming an actress.

Akshara Singh was born in Patna, Bihar, India on 30th August 1993 and she is 27 years old. Akshara Singh is an actress, dancer, singer, and television presenter.

She entered the acting field in 2010. Akshara Singh’s father’s name is Bipin Singh and her mother’s name is Nilima Singh.

She appeared in many television shows and films. Akshara Singh is best known for her role as Kiran in the Bhojpuri action romance drama movie named Tabadala. The film Tabadala was released in 2017.

She also appeared in a 2017 film named Sarkar Raj. She played the role of Sapna in that film.

Akshara Singh appeared in many other films such as Satyamev Jayate in 2010, Saugadh Ganga Maiya Ke in 2012, Diler in 2013, Saathiya in 2015, Satya in 2017, Dhadkan in 2017, Maa Tuje Salaam in 2018, and Love Marriage in 2020.

She also appeared in three television shows in 2015. It includes Kaala Teeka, Suryaputra Karn, and Service Wali Bahu.

In Kaala Teeka, she played the role of Madhuri Jha, In Suryaputra Karn, she played the role of Gandhari. Suryapatura Karn is an Indian mythological epic. In Service Wali Bahu, she played the role of Gulkand Ayodhya Prasad.

Personal Information
Real Name Akshara Singh
Nickname Akshara
Date of Birth/Birthday 30 August 1993
Age (as in 2020) 27
Profession Actress, Model & Singer
BirthPlace Mumbai, Maharashtra
Current City Patna, Bihar
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra
Nationality Indian
Religion Hindu
Education Qualifications Graduate
Hobbies Singing Dancing & traveling
Body Facts/Measurements
Figure Measurements 36-32-38
Height 5’8″ Feet
Weight 60 Kg
Hair Color Light Brown
Eye Color Brown
Family Information
Marital Status single
Family Mother: Neelima Singh (Actress)

Father: Bipin Indrajit Singh (Actor)
Sister: Not Available
Brother: Keshav Singh
Father Name Bipin Indrajit Singh (Actor)
Mother Name Neelima Singh (Actress)
Brother Keshav Singh
Salary (approx) 5-6 Lakh
Net Worth 50-60 Crore
Twitter aksharasingh1
Insta singhakshara

Let’s discuss the social media accounts of the Indian actress Akshara Singh.

Instagram:

instagram.com/singhakshara

Twitter:

twitter.com/aksharasingh1

Let’s see the photo of Indian film actress Akshara Singh.

The Indian Film Actress Akshara Singh

