DJ Khaled Biography, Networth, and Everything You Want to Know

DJ Khaled is the stage name of Khaled Mohammed Khaled. He was born on November 26, 1975, in Louisiana, USA. Khaled is mainly popular as a DJ. He holds a net worth of more than $510 million.

DJ Khaled Personal Details Real Name Khaled Mohammad Khaled Stage Name DJ Khaled Nick Name Big Dog Pitbull,

Mr. Miami,

The Don Dada,

Terror Sqaudian,

Beat Novacane,

Arab Attack Date of Birth November 26, 1975 Age 47 Years (In 2023) Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Nationality American Ethnicity Palestinian Muslim Height 1.69 mtr. Weight 250 lbs Spouse Nicole Tuck Children Asahd Tuck Khaled and

Aalam Khaled

Other than that, he is a good writer and radio personality. Over the past couple of years, his contribution to the music industry paved the way for his success. Here, we have mentioned DJ Khaled’s net worth, music career, and everything you want to know. So read this article till the end.

DJ Khaled Music Career

If you are fond of music, and especially like to listen to pop, and hip-hop genre, then you may know DJ Khaled. Apart from this, Khaled is also known as Arab Attack, Big Dog Pitbull, and Beat Novacane.

In his building phase, Khaled started gaining popularity as a radio host. Later, he teamed up with Terror Squad, which is an American hip-hop collective group.

Khaled used to perform as a DJ for the group, and as he received the due credits, Khaled launched his debut studio album, Listennn…the Album. In this album, he has featured legendary artists like T-Pain, Rick Ross, and Trick Daddy.

Apart from the debut album, DJ Khaled has also released some iconic projects such as We the Best, We Global, and Victory. After receiving immense love and popularity he didn’t stop there.

DJ Khaled Professional Details Occupation DJ,

Music Producer,

Writer,

Radio DJ,

Record Producer,

Rapper,

Song Writer Popular Songs I’m the One (2017)

Wild Thoughts (2017)

Just Us (2019)

Beautiful (2022) Hobbies Music, Writing, Golf, Soccer, Basketball Awards BET Hip Hop Award for Hustler of The Year in 2016,

BET Award for Best Collaboration in 2018,

Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2020 Instagram Username @djkhaled Twitter Username @djkhaled Website www.djkhaledofficial.com/ Networth $500 Million (2023)

Khaled released his tenth studio album, Grateful in 2017 in which he brings Future, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, and more. In 2022, DJ Khaled gave hit after hit by dropping his fire album named, Gold Dig. In this album, Khaled featured internet sensations, rappers like Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Future, Takeoff, and more.

DJ Khaled Personal Life

Big Dog Pitbull aka DJ Khaled is born in New Orleans. His parents immigrated from Palestine to the USA. They used to play Arabic music. In his adolescence, Khaled found his lifelong interest in music.

Other than that, Khaled has also a good hand in writing. He is a well-known writer. DJ Khaled earned popularity through his wonderful book, The Keys. It was featured on the New York Times Best Seller List.

DJ Khaled is also popular for his motivational and inspirational quotes and sayings. He talks about success and life stories.

In 2020, Khaled also worked with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Bad Boys For Life, a popular movie.

In 2016, DJ Khaled married Nicole Tuck and they have two children, Asahd Tuck Khaled, and Alam Tuck Khaled.

However, DJ Khaled has also seen a downfall in his life. In 2018, Khaled was entangled in a legal case and he paid $750,000 for a settlement.

Major 🔑 alert! Tune into NFL Network all next week for the best of #SBLVII coverage. pic.twitter.com/qyj9Hbr4y0 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) February 3, 2023

DJ Khaled Net Worth

Music and Films have helped DJ Khaled to live a luxurious life. Here, we have provided DJ Khaled’s estimated net worth. It may vary from the other sources as he is doing many commercial songs, shows, and brand endorsements.

DJ Khaled’s estimated net worth is more than USD 500 Million. Other than that, he owns several luxurious cars and a house. Khaled has various range of cars including, the Mercedes G-Class, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche Panamera, and Ferrari F8.

Apart from this, Khaled also owns one of the most expensive houses in Los Angeles. He purchased this lavish house from Robbie Williams. Other than that, Khaled has numerous branded watches. He has Rolex, Vacheron Constantin, Breguet & Fits and more.

All these luxurious items that Khaled owns are the fruitful result of his hard work and intense dedication. His love for music is eternal hence he achieved all the desired things in his life.

the key to @djkhaled’s sneaker collection could be yours for the night 🔑 don’t play yourself—request to book on 11.29 @ 1PM ET: https://t.co/UOF7jt6EeD pic.twitter.com/l4trLvWqr0 — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 21, 2022

DJ Khaled Studio Album List

Over the past three decades, DJ Khaled has released more than ten albums. He has produced hundreds of songs that broke various international records. His featuring with various popular artists offered him a great opportunity to build strong relations with everyone.

Below we have added DJ Khaled’s studio album list.

Listennn…the Album (2006)

We the Best (2007)

We Global (2008)

Victory (2010)

We the Best Forever (2011)

Kiss the Ring (2012)

I Changed a Lot (2015)

Major Key (2016)

Grateful (2017)

Father of Asahd (2019)

Khaled Khaled (2021)

God Did (2022)

Apart from the above, DJ Khaled has released many solo tracks and featured songs. He has also worked with Justin Bieber in I’m the One.

DJ Khaled Thinking and Ideology

If we look at DJ Khaled’s work and consistency, we can find that he is a person who believes in hard work and dedication. Sustaining such a popular place in the music industry is not everyone’s cup of tea. Many singers, writers, and music producers have tried to be exceptional but only those who have given their all in, last for this long.

THANK YOU GOD ! I LOVE YOU !

6 GRAMMY NOMS !!!!!!!! #GODDID

1. Best Rap Album “GOD DID”

2. Best Rap Performance “GOD DID”

3. Best Rap Song “GOD DID”

4. Song of The Year “GOD DID”

5. Best Melodic Performance “Beautiful”

6. Album of the year @therealmaryjblige “good morning pic.twitter.com/BnGOi6ShrS — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) November 16, 2022

DJ Khaled Religion and Faith

Khaled himself is a proud Muslim and he believes in having unbreakable confidence. “I’m all about peace. I’m all about unity. I’m all about love.”, and “We gonna win more. We gonna live more. We the best” are some of the famous quotes of DJ Khaled.

DJ Khaled Awards and Achievements

How can we overlook the awards and achievements that DJ Khaled has received in form of love, respect, and appreciation? He has check marked some of the renowned awards in his name.

DJ Khaled won, the BET Hip Hop Award for Hustler of The Year in 2016, BET Award for Best Collaboration in 2018, and Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance in 2020, and many more.