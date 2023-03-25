Badou Jack Biography – Networth and Everything You Want to Know

Badou Johannes Gabriel Jack is the full name of the professional boxer Badou Jack. He is from Stockholm, Sweden, but resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jack has participated in various commercial ring fights, and during his peak, Jack was also honored with the ‘World Champion’ title twice.

Badou Jack Personal Details Real Name Badou Johannes Gabriel Jack Nick Name The Ripper Mother Name Eva Nyberg Gender Male Date of Birth 31 October 1983 Hometown Stockholm, Sweden Age 39 years (in 2023) Zodiac Sign Scorpio Spouse Yasemin Jack (m. 2014) Marital Status Married Children Malaniyah (daughter) Nationality Swedish Religion Islam Ethnicity Mixed Gambian and Swedish Education Highschool, Stockholm Current Residence Nevada, USA Height 1.85 meter (6’1” in feet) Weight 165 lbs (75 kg) Hobbies Playing Basketball, Social work, Charity, and Cooking Eye Color Black Hair Color Black

As of now, Badou Jack holds a net worth of over $6 million, and he used to donate his income to charity and his ‘Badou Jack Foundation’ to help underprivileged children.

Why is Badou Jack Famous?

39 years old, Badou Jack has been a professional boxer. His roots are in Sweden, but he carries mix ethnicity of Gambian and Swedish. Badou Jack is also famous for his nickname, ‘ The Ripper.’ Badou is mainly renowned for his ruthless performances in the boxing ring.

In his career, Jack has been in top-notch fights with some of the best fighters in the world. He fought against Macro Antonio Periban, Jason Escalera, Francisco Sierra, and many more.

Badou Jack Personal Life

Badou Johannes Gabriel Jack was born on October 31, 1983, to a Gambian father and a Swedish mother in Stockholm, Sweden. Badou Jack holds Swedish nationality. Unfortunately, information about his father is not available, but his mother’s name is Eva Nyberg. Jack got the inspiration for boxing from his father, who also remains a boxer.

Badou completed his study in high school in Sweden and started his boxing career in 2001. With time, he started playing so well that currently, he holds various titles. It includes ‘Swedish National Champion,’ ‘WBC Super Middleweight.’ and more.

Badou Jack has good relations with Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman. In 2014 Badou Jack married the love of his life, Yasemin, and they have two children together: Malik and Malaniyah Jack.

Apart from his boxing career, Jack has also started the ‘Badou Jack Foundation’ to help refugees and poor children. The motive of his foundation is to provide a ‘fighting chance’ to the children who need support and care. Jack’s foundation help in various ways. It provides food, water, education, mentoring, and more to enhance children’s lifestyles and health.

Badou Jack Professional Boxing Career

Badou Jack, a.k.a. ‘The Ripper.’ started his professional boxing career when he was 18. With his hard work and ‘Never Give Up’ mindset, Jack recorded 150 wins and 25 losses.

Badou Jack Professional Details Occupation Professional Boxer Source of Income Boxing Category Professional athlete and boxer Famous For WBC cruiserweight title (2023)

WBC super-middleweight title from 2014 to 2017

WBA (Regular) light-heavyweight title in 2017 Total Fights 34 Wins 28 Wins by Knock Outs 17 Losses 3 Total Draws 3 Learnings 1) Learn from failures

2) Never Back Down Instagram Username @badoujack Twitter Username @BadouJack Official Website https://www.badoujack.com/ YouTube Channel @BadouJackTheRipper Networth $6 Million (2023)

In his initial years, Jack won Sweden’s national championships and the lightweight championship in 2007. A major success came into his life when he fought against Alexander Brand on May 11, 2012. Jack defeated him with a 17-0 score.

In 2015, Badou Jack challenged the undefeated Anthony Dirrell. Initially, everyone believed that Anthony would smash down Jack, but as he jumped into the ring, Jack turned the table around and won over Anthony Dirrell.

After completing the fight, Badou Jack stated, ‘ I was in great shape, and I believed in myself. All that talk doesn’t matter. I knew they couldn’t rob me.’. He added, ‘ It was a tough start to my career, but now, I am a world champion.’

Badou Jack Net Worth 2023

Badou Jack has a net worth of over $6 million in 2023. However, he earns a lot of money through his professional boxing career. Jack has been awarded various titles and prizes in his career that helped him build his king-size empire.

Besides the above, Badou, Jack is also known as an entrepreneur. He owns a boxing promotion company and ‘Ripper Nutrition.’ which provides sports supplements.

Not only that, but he also earns from various brand endorsement deals. He has been working with Hublot, Everlast, and Puma. Additionally, jack has also invested in several real estate properties in his hometown and Spain. Jack has also invested his money in stocks and cryptocurrency.

Badou Jack Car Collection

Badou Jack has earned so much fame and wealth throughout his boxing career. He has various range of luxurious cars. Jack owns a luxurious Mercedes-AMG GLE worth $55,000 and Ford Mustang GT that cost him $62,000.

Badou Jack Physical Injuries

No matter how much a boxing career seems attractive and glorious from the outside, the dark truth is that it is filled with blood, scars, and death. Many fighters have taken voluntary retirement due to physical injuries. Similarly, this Swedish boxer, Badou Jack, also suffered several deadly injuries.

Jack suffered a horrific head injury while fighting with Marcus Browne in Vegas. As fighters clashed heads so forcibly that blood started pouring from his forehead. However, after a while, he was barely able to concentrate.

Badou Jack Thinking and Ideology

Badou Jack is a person who can balance his personal life and career with utmost care. Despite being Swedish, Jack supports and speaks against police brutality toward African Americans.

He also believes in anti-racism ideologies. Badou Jack believes his actions will motivate others regardless of race, religion, faith, or place.

Not only that, but he also handles his non-profit ‘Jack Badou Foundation’ to support refugee children and work towards the improvement of underprivileged kids.

5 Interesting Facts About Badou Jack Badou Jack

Below we have added five lesser-known facts about Swedish professional boxer Badou Jack, a.k.a. The Ripper.

Badou Jack is popularly known for his three-division world championship. Jack was honored with the WBC Cruiserweight title in February 2023. He also represented the Gambia during the 2008 Olympics. He was in the first round of the middleweight bracket. In 2015, Jack defeated Anthony Dirrell, and from then, he received global attention. His foundation teamed up with the SPOT project in Gambia to support orphanages by providing education, food, and freshwater.

