Anthony Crolla Biography – Networth and Everything You Want to Know

Anthony Crolla belongs to Manchester, England, and he used to play professional boxing for the United Kingdom. Anthony is popularly known as a boxing world champion. Crolla not only fought with various boxers, but he defeated some of the best in the game.

Anthony Crolla Personal Details Real Name Anthony Crolla Nick Name Million Dollar Date of Birth November 16, 1986 Hometown Manchester, England Age 36 Years (In 2023) Spouse Fran Sanderson Marital Status Married Children Jesse Crolla Nationality British Height 1.74 meter

According to various platforms like Wikipedia and Forbes, Anthony Crolla’s estimated net worth is over $5 million. Not only that, but he also owns various houses and cars. Crolla is popularly known as one of the wealthiest British boxers in the world.

This article will allow you to dive deep into the professional life of Anthony Crolla, a.k.a. ‘Million Dollar.’ We have addressed Anthony’s biography, car collection, awards and achievements, and net worth here.

Why is Anthony Crolla Famous?

United Kingdom origin, Anthony Crolla is popularly known as ‘Million Dollar.’ He is a professional British lightweight boxer and has won 31 out of his 39 professional fights.

Also, Anthony is famous for winning the ‘Contender for the fight of the year title.’Later, he knocked out John Watson and won the belt.

Apart from his boxing career, fans are always looking for Crolla’s personal details. Below we have added Anthony Crolla’s personal and professional details, net worth, awards, and achievements.

Anthony Crolla Personal Life

Anthony Crolla was born in Manchester, England, on November 16, 1986. Currently (in 2023), he is 36 years old and started playing professionally when he was nineteen. Regardless of his birthplace, Anthony Crolla holds Italian ancestry.

People often make mistakes while recognizing him as his first name is similar to the American boxer Anthony Taylor. After dropping his professional gloves, Anthony Crolla operates a gym. His first gym was destroyed due to a fire disaster. Crolls’s gym and training center has become a second home for many amateur boxers.

Despite being an outstanding performer and boxer, he had to pay undivided attention and hard work to achieve the status and life that he is living right now. From 2006 to 2019, Anthony Crolla remains a professional yet consistent boxer.

The boxer married the love of his life Francesca Sanderson at the picturesque Merrydake Manor in Cheshire on August 18, 2018, and they have a five-year-old son, Jesse Crolla.

In a conversation, Anthony Crolla stated, ‘I didn’t expect to get teary. I had to take a minute to stop myself from crying properly.’ He added, ‘It means so much to get married, and Fran Sanderson is the love of my life.’ This statement shows a hardcore fighter’s love and soft corner for his wife.

Anthony Crolla Professional Boxing Career

The 36-year-old (in 2023) Anthony Crolla started his boxing career in 2006. He defeated Abdul Rashid at the Men Arena in his hometown, Manchester, and never looked back. In 2007, Anthony Crolla remained undefeated with a score of 6-0.

Anthony Crolla Professional Details Occupation British former professional boxer Famous Fight One world title at lightweight (2015-2016)

British lightweight (2011-2012) Total Fights 45 Wins 35 Wins by Knock Outs 13 Losses 7 Total Draws 3 Book Name Million Dollar Crolla’ Instagram Username @ant_crolla86 Twitter Username @ant_crolla Networth $5Million (2023)

In Germany, Crolla win over Tomasz Kwiecien. His legacy of winning consecutively remained intact until he jumped into the ring against a Syrian boxer, Youssef Al Hamidi. Anthony Crolla lost this fight at the Bolton Arena, England.

In 2011, Anthony Croall did something unimaginable. This year he challenged a British lightweight boxer, John Watson, and Croall won over him. As a result, he was honored with the ‘Early contender for fight of the year.’ title. Anthony’s this achievement not preplanned. He said, ‘I knew I had been strong enough at lightweight, but I didn’t know I’d be that strong.’

Anthony was in the ring against some of the best names. He had fought with Kieran Farrell, Ricky Burns, Daud Yordan, and Matthews II. Anthony defeated him in a match against Kieran Farrell, and the former was taken to the hospital as he had a brain injury during the fight.

Also, Anthony Crolla has defeated Frank Urquiaga with a ten-round major decision. In his thirteen years of career, Anthony has fought a total of 45 matches, and he wins 35. The two were lost by knockout; in 5 matches, he lost due to decisions, and three matches were announced as draws between the fighters.

Anthony Crolla Net Worth 2023

Anthony Crolla is also famous as ‘Million Dollar.’ as his nickname suggests, Anthony has a net worth of more than $5 million in 2023. Crolla’s major source of income comes from boxing, royalties, and his business. However, in 2016 Anthony was offered 500,000 euros to fight the winner of the WBO champion Terry Flanagan. Apart from his net worth and income, Anthony owns a beautiful house in Manchester, England.

Anthony Crolla Awards and Achievements

Anthony’s outstanding career and hard work created a fortune for him. In 2005, Crolla tweeted that he had received the ‘outstanding achievement’ award in London. He also challenged for the Commonwealth lightweight title in 2013.

Finally, on November 21, 2015, Anthony Crolla became the WBA lightweight champion by smashing down the world champion, Darleys Perez. After defeating Perez, he told Sky Sports, ‘I have dreamt this dream since I was 10.’

Anthony Crolla Quotes and Thoughts

In this section, we have provided some of the best quotes from British lightweight champion Anthony Crolla.

“I’d love it if it inspires people. If it inspires just one person, then I’d be made up. I just hope that everybody enjoys it.”

5 Interesting Things About Anthony Crolla

Here are five interesting facts about Anthony Crolla.

Anthony Crolla is one of the richest British Boxers.

He also wrote a book named, ‘Million Dollar Crolla.’

Crolla was hospitalized in the Royal Oldham Hospital as burglars attacked him.

On April 19, 2014, Anthony returned to the Phones 4u against British Boxer John Murray.

Crolla won the fight through a 10th-round stoppage in a deadly fight.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all you need to know about British lightweight champion Anthony Crolla. Hopefully, you have read this article to the end. Crolla has 13 KOs out of his 45 opponents in his career. The ratio of his KO was 28.9%.

After looking at the above details, we can say that Anthony Crolla is one of the finest boxers in the world. He can balance both family life and career. He owns a gym in his hometown and provides training to boxers.