Gene Haas Biography – Networth and Everything You Want to Know

Gene Haas is an American industrialist, businessperson, and founder of one of the leading CNC machine tools manufacturing companies in the United States, ‘Haas Automation.’

Gene Haas Personal Details Real Name Eugene Francis Haas Nickname Gene Haas Siblings Joanne Haas Gender Male Date of Birth 12 November 1952 Birthplace Youngstown, Ohio, United States Age 70 years (in 2023) Zodiac Sign Scorpio Spouse Bernadette Haas Children None Nationality American Ethnicity Christian Height 1.70 meter (5′ 6″ in feet) Weight 75 kg Eye Color Blue Hair Color Grey

Gene Haas’s estimated net worth is over $250 million in 2023. His income comes from various businesses, including Haas Automation, Stewart-Haas racing, and Formula One Team.

Who is Gene Haas?

Gene Haas is an American founder, president, and sole stakeholder of his business, ‘Haas Automation.’ He also owns motorsports businesses such as Stewart-Haas Racing. It was formally known as ‘Haas CNC Racing’ and Haas F1 Team.

In March 1983, Gene Haas displayed his invention, ‘an Idexer.’ at WESTEC industrial expo. It has a built-in stepper motor driver that helps the manufacturer to enhance productivity and quality.

Apart from this, Gene Haas is also known for his charity and social work. Haas also runs a non-profit organization ‘The Haas Foundation.’ It was established in 1999 to support global communities.

Gene Haas Personal Life

Eugene Francis Haas was born November 12, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, United States. He was born in a city that is known for industrial development, and for that reason, it is pretty straightforward to understand the pros and cons of automation businesses.

Haas moved to Los Angeles when he was a child. His father worked as an electrical cabinet, and his mother was a schoolteacher.

Gene Haas completed his graduation from Mission Hills, California, in 1970. And he received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance in 1975. Before starting his business, Haas worked as a machinist and CNC programmer.

In his personal life, Gene Haas also works for society and likes to do charity to support the regional and international communities.

Gene Haas Professional Career

From an early age, Gene Haas learned the importance of hard work and perseverance, and his strong mindset helped him to start an automation business.

However, Haas started working in a machine shop before starting his business. At that time, he was just 14 years old and started learning the fundaments and business.

Gene Haas Professional Details Occupation American founder, President, and sole stockholder Source of Income Haas Automation, Haas F1 Team, and Merch Business Organization Founder and CEO of Haas Automation,

Haas F1 Team and Stewart Haas Racing Business Type Machine Tools, Automation and Racing Awards and Achievements NASCAR title Foundation The Gene Haas Foundation (Non-Profit Organization) Instagram Username 1) Foundation:@genehaasfoundation

2) Automation: @haas_automation Twitter Username @HaasF1Team Official Website https://www.stewarthaasracing.com/gene-haas/ YouTube Channel @haasautomation Net Worth $250 million (in 2023)

After working as an industrial programmer for several years, Gene Haas founded Proturn Engineering machine shop in California. Later, he invented a fully programable and cost-effective 5C indexer that helped manufacturers to boost productivity.

After receiving positive responses from the industry, Gene Haas founded ‘Haas Automation Inc In 1983. The company started with three employees, and right now, it is considered one of the most successful automation and tools manufacturing companies in the USA.

Besides his automation business, Gene Haas built one of the most advanced wind tunnels in the world, ‘Windshear.’ He has also sponsored various race teams, such as INDYCAR, Formula One, and NASCAR.

Gene Haas Net Worth 2023

If we talk about Gene Haas’s wealth and net worth, then he has created a large amount of money with time. He is the sole stakeholder of America’s most reputed automation company, ‘Haas Automation.’ not only that but he is also known as a racing team owner.

As of March 2023, Gene Haas holds a net worth of more than $250 million. Haas’s income comes from his various businesses. Moreover, the ‘Haas Automation.’ business’s sales remained slightly below $1 billion in 2008.

Gene Haas Car Collection

Gene Haas loves cars unconditionally, so he owns a racing car team. He owns a Formula one car, Haas VF-19. This car was designed by an Italian manufacturer ‘Dallara.’

Such F1 cars cost between $10-11 million. Gene also drives Ford Mustang GT worth $40,000.

Gene Haas Real Estate Property

Gene Haas is the leading personality in machine tools and manufacturing automation businesses, and his contribution to various businesses paved the way for success.

Gene Haas is quite a reserved person and likes to remain low-key. However, according to some reports, he owns several properties across the United States. Furthermore, he likes to invest in real estate.

Gene Haas Awards and Achievements

Gene Haas has received so much respect from the manufacturing and racing industries. He invented an indexer to boost overall business productivity and started getting worldwide recognition through this.

Haas is also known as one-half of Stewart-Haas racing and won various NASCAR championships. In 2018, Haas was included in the Automotive Hall of Fame for his unmatched contribution to the manufacturing industry.

Gene Haas was also honored with the Horatio Alger Award, the Manufacturing Leadership Award, The Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award, and many more.

The Gene Haas Foundation

Undoubtedly, Gene Haas is a prominent businessman in the country, but he is also known for his charity and donations. In 1999, Gene established a non-profit organization, ‘The Gene Haas Foundation.’ to support regional and international communities by providing needed grants.

The foundation has awarded approximately $30 million to various organizations. This includes United Way, Salvation Army, Food Share, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Children’s hospital in Los Angeles, MS Society, and more.

Gene Haas Controversy

International Revenue Service arrested gene Haas for filing false tax returns, witness intimidation, and conspiracy. He pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to tax evasion.

However, after serving 16 months of his two-year sentence, Gene was released on probation in May 2009. Further, he was also ordered to pay $75 million for recompense.

Lesser Known Facts About Gene Haas

Here are some interesting facts about the founder and CEO of ‘Haas Automation.’ Gene Haas.

Gene Haas has built one of the most advanced automotive wind tunnels, ‘Windshear’ in Concord, North Carolina. Gene Haas also launched his merch on his official website. Haas’s Formula One team became the first to achieve points in its first race in fourteen years.

Gene Haas is not only an American businessman, but he is also known as a philanthropist. He resides in Camarillo, California, and his marital status is single.

So that’s all about the founder of Haas Automation and one-half of Stewart-Haas Racing, Eugene Francis Haas, a.k.a. Gene Haas.

