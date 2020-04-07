The Rising Of the Shield Hero Episode 12 is out now and followers are excited to see the new the ‘Essential Villian’ of the sequence.

The final episode ended with a cliffhanger, after Rising Of the Shield Hero’s titular protagonist Naofumi aka the Sheild Hero used all new approach the ‘Iron Maiden’ that made everybody’s together with all the different three hero’s jaws drop.

Your preview is right here, so bow down. pic.twitter.com/VsmWPgJTRE — The Rising of the Shield Hero (@ShieldHeroEN) March 26, 2019

Utilizing to Iron Maiden Naofumi was in a position to take out the Dimensional Soul Eater which the three three heroes weren’t in a position to take down with all their particular assaults mixed.

And at the finish of the episode, we had been launched to Glass. She seems to be sequence’ foremost antagonist as she can be seen the anime op the place she is combating Naofumi.

So what occurs on this episode. Effectively, she wrecks everybody. First, she one-shots Sword, Spear and Bow Hero. Then she fights Shield Hero who manages to her off for sufficient time till the Wave time countdown runs down.

However the foremost meat comes from the finish of the episode the place when she is assembly the Shield Hero to attempt to persuade him to make amends with the king, one in every of the Guard tries to kill her.

One different guard is also seen holding a crystal ball which might imply that somebody is making an attempt to border him for the Melty’s homicide. With somebody clues in the episode, we may guess who could be making an attempt to kill Melty.

It could possibly be the King, her personal her father as a result of on this episode we may see him use the crystal ball to see Naofumi’s motion in the wave or it could possibly be Melty’s sister Malty. It is because earlier in the episode that they had a little bit argument.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNMp64QGPHk

However who’s the precise killer? we may solely discovered that out in the subsequent episode of The Rising Of the Shield Hero