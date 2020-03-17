Lyle Waggoner Dies: ‘Carol Burnett Show’ & ‘Wonder Woman Actor Was 84

Lyle Waggoner, the 1960s and ’70s heartthrob recognized for his work on The Carol Burnett Present and TV’s Marvel Woman and later based the set trailer enterprise Star Waggons, has died peacefully Tuesday at his dwelling after battling an sickness, in accordance with TMZ, which was first to report his loss of life. He was 84.

In 1965, Waggoner examined for the title position within the 20th Century Fox/ABC sequence Batman however misplaced the job to Adam West. As a substitute, he landed a visitor position on the Western sequence Gunsmoke in 1966.

A 12 months later, he started a seven-year stint on The Carol Burnett Present, first as an announcer. Producers later started to include him into the present as a comedy sketch companion together with regulars Vicki Lawrence and Harvey Korman, because the beautiful straight-man foil to the ogling Burnett. He left the present in 1974, in hopes of advancing his profession as a lead actor. He was changed on the present by frequent visitor star Tim Conway, and his position as announcer by Ernie Anderson.

Waggoner turned Playgirl‘s first male seminude centerfold in 1973, and a 12 months after leaving Carol Burnett, he booked the position of Steve Trevor reverse star Lynda Carter on ABC sequence Marvel Woman. Initially set throughout World Warfare II, he performed the position of Military Maj. Steve Trevor, who crash-landed on Marvel Woman’s island and introduced her again to the US — unaware of her powers.

When the sequence moved to CBS for Season 2 within the fall of 1977, the timeline jumped to the current day, and Waggoner performed the unique character’s son, Col. Steve Trevor Jr. The present was retitled The New Adventures of Marvel Woman and ran till 1979, airing 60 episodes in all.

Waggoner continued to work steadily through the 1980s, touchdown visitor roles on such fashionable sequence as Joyful Days, Fantasy Island, Simon & Simon and Homicide, She Wrote. He appeared principally in movies through the early ’90s then guested later within the decade on such reveals as Burke’s Legislation, Ellen and That 70’s Present. His closing appearing credit score was a 2005 episode of The Warfare at Residence.

Whereas nonetheless working as an actor in 1979, Waggoner based Star Waggons, which leases location trailers for the showbiz business. He constructed the corporate right into a powerhouse, with a fleet of greater than 800 trailers which might be ubiquitous on units. The corporate maintains a 10-acre facility in Sylmar. His sons Jason and Beau Waggoner run the corporate.