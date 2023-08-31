How to track someone by cell phone number

Imagine living in a small village far away from big cities. You go to the neighboring city to do shopping. You meet your old friend, whom you have not seen since school.

Having talked about different things, you decide to meet next time, but when you want to give him your contact information, he says something like: “Well, I don’t have a phone at home (or don’t take it with me). Let’s use e-mail instead”.

What should the person who does not want to publicize her/his location do? One option is an application for tracking mobile phones by a number that uses GSM network signals that all modern cell phones emit even if turned off (so-called silent SMS).

How to track someone’s location with a phone number

First, you need to find out your friend’s number. You have several options:

1) Ask him/her directly. However, it is rather awkward and not very polite. Also, the person may be afraid of giving it to you because of all the possible unpleasant consequences.

2) Find this number using internet search engines by his name or nickname. It is easy, but many fake pages pretend to show the cell phone owner’s location on the map or give other information, which can cause dangerous applications for tracking mobile phones by number.

Moreover, if your friend lives in a small town where everyone knows each other, it will be suspicious if somebody looks for his records in the phone book or with an internet search engine.

3) Find out this number using information from public sources with your friend’s help. For example, your mutual friend may show you where he lives or works.

4) Find out this number by yourself. It is possible, but it will take much time and effort because of difficulties in finding the necessary data. The person who wants to track someone by cell phone number should have a huge amount of patience, skills, and luck.

Now you know your friend’s number. Try to get these data about him/her:

1) IMEI – International Mobile Equipment Identity identifies mobile devices uniquely in a GSM network that can be found on a SIM card package or printed under the battery (see picture below). Another way is to *#06#. This information is also available on the website of your operator.

2) IMSI – International Mobile Subscriber Identity allows identifying mobile subscribers uniquely in a GSM network (see picture below). This information is also available on the website of your operator.

3) Operator’s name and country code (prefix) where this number has been used the first time. It may be found on the label under the battery or by *#0000# (the operator’s logo can be displayed instead of the default service screen).

You will need this data later to find out its MCC-Mobile Country Code, MNC-Mobile Network Code, and LAC-Location Area Code.

Mobile phone tracker

One of the most popular uses for a mobile phone tracker is to keep track of children. If you have young children, you can use a mobile phone tracker to ensure they are safe and where they should be.

You can also use a mobile phone tracker to keep track of your elderly parents. If they are prone to wandering off, you can use the mobile phone tracker to find them quickly and easily.

Another common use for a mobile phone tracker is to keep track of your vehicle. If you have a teenage driver in the family, using a mobile phone tracker can give you peace of mind while on the road.

You can also use a mobile phone tracker to monitor your employees. If you suspect someone is stealing from you, using a mobile phone tracker can help you catch the thief.

No matter your needs, there is sure to be a mobile phone tracker that can meet them. So, before buying a new mobile phone, research the available trackers. You may be surprised at just how useful they can be.

The benefits of using a mobile phone tracker are numerous. Whether you’re trying to keep track of your children, your vehicle, or your employees, a mobile phone tracker can help you do that.

They are also very affordable, so there’s no reason not to use one. So, the next time you need to track someone or something, don’t hesitate to use a mobile phone tracker. You won’t regret it.

There are many benefits to using a mobile phone tracker. Perhaps the most common use for a mobile phone tracker is keeping track of children. With a mobile phone tracker, parents can easily see where their children are and make sure they are safe.

Mobile phone trackers can also be used to keep track of elderly family members or employees. If you have concerns about where someone is, using a mobile phone tracker can help put your mind at ease.

Can you track someone by their phone number?

If you have all this data, you are ready to determine a person’s location. To track someone by the cell phone number, you should find its MCC, MNC, and LAC, which you can do using the GSM systems database (for example, here or here ).

After that, you need to go into the nearest mobile network provider’s office (see picture below) and pay for the bill extract, which contains detailed information about all calls made from this phone over the last several months (usually, it is no earlier than the second quarter).

It means that there are two important limitations of the application for tracking mobile phones by number:

1) You have to know the exact name of your friend’s operator. If he/she has used roaming when making a call, then his home operator will be different from the visited one. In this case, your task may be much more complicated.

2) You need to know the exact date and time of the call. If you only know the approximate time (for example, calls between 18:00 and 20:00), then the number of combinations of MCC-MNC-LAC will equal several billion, which is unusable.

Also, your friend may use a cell phone abroad, so you will have too many combinations of country codes if you want to track someone by cell phone number.

Be aware that in this situation, applications for tracking mobile phones by number can take a lot of time because all possible locations should be checked individually. It means that it is rather a difficult task that requires high skills and, more importantly, components for applications for tracking mobile phones by number.

3) Many devices support GPS functions (type *#067#). Then, your phone will receive the coordinates of the cell phone, which can be used for tracking. However, some limitations exist: You cannot use this feature if your friend’s cell phone has no SIM card or is powered off.

Moreover, most phones have built-in security, which allows disabling the GPS function remotely, so the application for tracking mobile phones by number becomes impossible in this case.

4) You may try to use Google Maps via the Internet with only one parameter – cell phone number. For example, enter into any search engine ‘ Latitude: +441279xxxxxx ‘, and you will see a map showing where this cell phone was registered the first time (see below).

Note: You have to type the number in the international format, that is +441279xxxxxxxx.

5) You can find out the owner of this cell phone by using the Google search engine. In the address bar, enter ‘ google.com/voice?q= ‘ and add the last eight digits of the cell phone number after the symbol ‘+’. Suppose you do not specify the country code.

In that case, the result will contain only records from the United States, so try to use an international format with country code or limit records from a particular state (for example, ‘google.com/voice?q=16502276555’).

I think you know what information may be available for free if your friend uses Gmail service, which makes applications for tracking mobile phones by number even more difficult.

6) You may try to use Facebook Tracker (you can find it here ). Paste your cell phone number in the address bar. Note that the result is available only for numbers registered in the USA.

How to track a Phone – Location with Phone Number

Probably there are more ways to track someone by cell phone number, but I have not encountered any other good methods yet. One method was described by some guys from Argentina who used old Siemens mobile phones with a Java operating system and a special application called a track.

However, they did not provide any information about that application or source codes, so I do not know if this method still works on modern mobile phones.

If your friend uses Gmail service, you can use the Google search engine with the international format and ‘ inurl:gmail.com/mail ‘ instead of a cell phone number in the address bar. You can also try to use Facebook Tracker.

For example, ‘ facebook.com/ G1883234567 ‘ is one more way to find out the owner of a cell phone. Note that it works only for numbers from the USA.

If you want to track someone by cell phone number not from the USA, then probably Google search engine is your best choice (link). It means that an application for tracking mobile phones by number may be useful even if your friend does not live in this country, which considerably increases the probability that he will be tracked successfully.

There are some limitations, but I think they do not prevent using these kinds of applications, which is confirmed by positive feedback from people who already used them.

I hope that I have described all available ways to track someone by cell phone number, and the application for tracking mobile phones by number will be as useful in your life as it was for others (see references below). You can download a free version of the application for tracking mobile phones on this page.

More detailed information about the premium version can be found here. If you want to track a mobile phone without knowing the owner of the device, then read another article: Track My Mobile Phone Number.

However, using such applications may violate rules and regulations and even result in paying fines or imprisonment if your state prohibits monitoring private communication, which fortunately does not happen in my country yet. That’s why everybody has the right to know other ways to track someone by cell phone number, not only premium users of this service.

If you do not want to be tracked, add your number to such sites as: – donotcall.gov/ – internalrevenueservice.gov/: nationaldo-not-call.com/.

I’m back with another article about tracking one’s location using the GSM base stations (cell towers) triangulation technique. In this post, I will provide some basic information about GSM standards, a list of needed equipment and software, and techniques that can be used for location tracking.

First, it’s worth mentioning that the word ‘triangulation’ may sometimes be misleading because our goal is not to find the precise location of a mobile phone (in 3D space) by using angles between cell towers (see picture above).

That’s why practice shows us that it is possible to determine location only approximately – up to several hundred meters (depending on specific conditions). Maybe one day, scientists will find a way to track someone more precisely, but today, we are still limited to 2-3 kilometer accuracy in urban areas.

Use Mobile Phone Monitoring (Spy) App to Monitor Your Kids

Are you concerned about your kids? Are they behaving in a way that makes you feel uncomfortable? If yes, then thorough monitoring of their activities will help. However, tracking your child’s activities without leaving any evidence behind is difficult.

Spy apps are designed for this specific purpose and can be downloaded easily online. Spymaster Pro is one of the most popular spy apps available today.

This app can be used on an iPhone or Android phone with complete secrecy, i.e., without letting anyone know you are spying on them. Spymaster Pro application offers many features like a keylogger, contacts tracking, etc., which provide complete information about the target device under surveillance through secure cloud storage.

This app is easy to use, with no technical know-how required. You only need login credentials to access the device remotely and perform all activities undetectably.

Spy apps are designed not to be detected by anti-virus or mobile security applications running on target devices. This app will run silently in the background. It can be accessed using a computer browser, mobile app, or a tablet-compatible website to perform all spying activities without leaving any trace behind.

So download today’s spy apps for Android or iPhone, which offer affordable surveillance services with no monthly charges for tracking your kids.

How do Spy Apps Work?

Spy apps can be used to monitor and record activities along with tracking locations. The owner of the phone themselves usually downloads the Spy app for cell phones. Once installed, they allow access to information that would otherwise be impossible.

Cell phone spies capture all activity on a cell phone, such as text messages, emails, websites visited, and much more.

Even if deleted, spy apps can often recover deleted text messages or calls because these are stored in another file or database. Spy apps for cell phones are usually undetectable.

The only way the cell phone user would notice is if they viewed their device information or ran a program to find spyware on their phone. Otherwise, there is no trace that the phone has been breached.

Spy apps for Android devices are more difficult to detect than those developed for Apple products due to both security measures put in place by manufacturers and users who refuse to download certain applications from unauthorized sites.

Several popular brands of cell phone spy software have proven themselves as reliable and effective tools that can be used with little risk of detection (see our list below). Companies like FlexiSPY make monitoring almost any activity easy, like text messages, uploaded media files, call logs, and real-time GPS location tracking.

Install the software on your phone and access the information from any web browser over a wireless or cellular connection.

After using their demo version to familiarise yourself with how it works and what features may be most relevant to you (e.g., tracking locations and recording texts), you can purchase full use of their software for a period which you specify – typically 1 to 12 months – at an agreed price per month.