How has SEO Increased Business Sales in the Market?

The most common definition of SEO is that your website is well-optimized to rank in Google search results. But rankings don’t matter when it comes to sales, as the ultimate goal of every business is to generate sales and revenue. From a marketing view, even the top-ranking site is not valuable if it doesn’t generate sales. Here comes the role of SEO strategy.

Here are some findings:

Search engines generate 90% of aggregate traffic on the web.

As compared to other marketing methods, 57% of B2B marketers opt for SEO.

Before making a big purchase, 81% of people refer to search engines for research.

About 64% of Internet users rely on search engines for buying anything.

How SEO Increases Business Sales

Generates a high number of visitors

To generate business, it is important to gain exposure. So, you’ll have to try different marketing methods to gain traffic over your web. Nowadays, many businesses rely on SEO for marketing.

The importance of SEO is highlighted by the fact that 90% of traffic goes to websites on the first page, and 60% goes to the top three search results on the first page. Higher traffic means higher leads and higher conversions.

Content on your website also plays an important role in generating traffic. You should always use unique and original content with suitable keywords.

Search engines won’t recommend and penalize sites with lower rankings if the content is duplicated. Could use anti-plagiarism tools to check duplicate content before posting on your website.

Provide excellent traffic quality

SEO generates organic traffic. This means that your website visitors haven’t been influenced by a banner ad on a social media platform or a display ad on an online forum to land on your website.

These visitors searched for something specific on a search engine like Google, and your website was one of the search results. Hence, these users would have felt that your website has to offer what they were searching for.

So, they visit your website to consume your offering (a product, service, or content). Since this audience intends to consume your offering, the chances of these users converting into customers are high. Thus, you can bank on SEO to deliver high-quality traffic.

Boosts credibility

Certain users still believe that being featured on the first page of Google is also a badge of credibility. Therefore, they are likely to trust your business compared to your competitors. This would influence them to visit your website and transact.3

Giving importance to local sales

The importance of local SEO has gone up significantly over the years. Incidentally, 30% of mobile searches have local intent. Users are likely to become customers if the provider of the product or service they are looking for is located close by.

Search engines like Google understand this and aim to deliver localized search results to appropriate user queries.

Increase in Sales

An increase in sales is totally upon your SEO strategy. SEO will not boost sales the next day, as it demands patience and attention. This may seem very difficult and time-consuming. But, SEO is one of the best ways to have an online presence in the market.

Even if you stop working on your website, traffic won’t stop. So, working more on your SEO strategy will always be beneficial. Chances of having more traffic and leads will continue to increase as SEO is completely endless.

This is how SEO can help you forever:

It gives relevant, targeted, and organic traffic from Google search

It allows your business to gain more audience and exposure

It helps you to attract traffic that will turn into customers/clients

Do you need help with your SEO strategy?

Now, you know how important SEO is for your website. So, ask yourself some questions. Can you create a cost-effective SEO strategy? Does it generate traffic? Does your traffic convert?

