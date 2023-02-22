Are you looking for ways to make your Instagram story stand out? If so, then this guide will show you how to make your Instagram story picture longer and shorter. With the help of this guide, you will be able to create a visually appealing and eye-catching story that increases engagement and reaches more people.

The key to making your Instagram stories look good is by utilizing different image sizes. Depending on the message you want to convey, a longer or shorter image can be perfect for the situation. The right sizes can also help create a more impactful visual in people’s minds as they scroll through their timelines.

In this article, we’ll discuss the different dimensions of images that work well for stories as well as tips and tricks on how to make them look great. Let’s get started!

How To Make Your Instagram Story Picture Longer

Making your Instagram Story picture longer can be a great way to show a longer narrative in your post. It can also help draw in viewers if you have a longer and more engaging post. There are a few different ways to make your Instagram Story picture longer and in this article, we are going to discuss the best methods to get your image just right.

Use an app to extend the image

One of the best and easiest ways to extend your Instagram Story picture is to use an app called Instasize. This app allows you to easily resize images from your Camera Roll so that they perfectly fit the Instagram image size requirements for Stories.

The tool also provides you with a wide variety of options for customizing and enhancing your images, including filters, text overlays, shapes, and brush effects.

Additionally, Instasize also provides you with templates specifically designed for sharing on Instagram Stories. These templates are easy to customize and make your stories stand out from others.

With Instasize, extending your images is as simple as dragging and dropping them into the app’s editing window or selecting one of the many templates available on the platform.

Once edited and exported, you can easily upload them to Instagram, ensuring a larger image size in comparison to using standard photos taken directly from the device’s camera roll.

Use a video

Using a video to share your story can add more impact to your post. You have several options when creating a video for Instagram stories.

You can use recorded footage from your camera, upload an existing video, or create a slideshow with multiple images. Videos for Instagram Stories can be up to 15 seconds in length.

Videos are the perfect way to show off a product or event in action, tell the story of how it’s made, give behind-the-scenes looks at your process, and more – all without having to squeeze everything into one single image.

You might want to consider using videos as part of your content strategy on Instagram Stories to stand out among other content creators and make sure that people stay engaged with what you are sharing.

You might need some extra help editing videos for social media marketing purposes if you want them to look professional and polished — there are many third-party apps and programs available that offer easy-to-use templates and transitions so you don’t have t

How To Make Your Instagram Story Picture Shorter

Changing the length of your Instagram story picture is a great way to make your photo stand out and capture attention. Doing so can also be a great way to customize your story and make it unique to you.

In this article, we’ll be discussing how to make your Instagram story picture shorter. We’ll also be discussing some of the benefits of making your Instagram story picture shorter and how it can help with your overall story aesthetic.

Use an app to crop the image

Instagram story photos can be both long and short. One way to make your images the desired length is by cropping them with an app. There are several apps available for free that offer basic image editing including crop capability like Snapseed.

Using a crop tool will allow you to select the size of the image before posting it or saving it in your gallery, so you know ahead of time exactly how it will appear on your story. To use a crop tool, simply open any of the above-mentioned apps, and upload an image that you want to make smaller or bigger.

Once uploaded tap “Edit” and choose “Crop” when given two options (the other one rotating). Then choose how large you want your picture ranging from 1×1 (or square) to a 16:9 wide aspect ratio (often referred to as a full frame).

Follow the on-screen prompts if there are any, adjust how you want the rest of the picture in terms of rotation or centering, and once done tap “Done” – which opens up a save menu offering a variety of resolutions with slightly different sizes which defines both length and width of the edited image.

There usually is one extra optimization option for the web which again lets you shrink or stretch whatever resolution was chosen for this particular instance but it’s best not to use it because it may cause some quality issues after it’s posted on the story since Instagram supporting documents have a 2 MP limit.

Choose whatever fits best for the desired look within the exact dimensions required (~1080×1920 pixels is recommended size as a long image) by Instagram stories as well as uploading size restrictions by mobile/desktop app (2 MB min.).

When satisfied simply edit characteristics like brightness, contrast, or saturation before saving so that users don’t have washed-out-looking photos in their stories if the one that was chosen had too many light adjustments in the camera before even cropping it.

Use a GIF

Using a GIF-maker website is a convenient and fast way to make an Instagram story picture that is shorter in length. With a GIF maker, users can upload images, and add stickers, text, and effects for more exciting stories.

The user can also resize creations and shorten their current video to make it fit the story limit of 15 seconds. Additionally, users can create longer stories by extending content from multiple frames. When using a GIF-maker website to create stories, users have full control over the length of the video or image.

Conclusion

In conclusion, you can make your Instagram story picture longer or shorter depending on the size and shape of the photo you are wanting to post. You can choose the format that best suits your photo by using preset crop sizes on Instagram or cropping it manually.

Additionally, if you want to change the orientation of a portrait or landscape photo, adjust it before posting it on Instagram. Finally, if you ever want to resize a square photo on mobile, resize it again before posting as there is no universal setting on Instagram.

By understanding these editing principles for adjusting an image’s size and shape, as well as taking time to preview each post before uploading it, you can be assured that your stories will look great regardless of their length or orientation!