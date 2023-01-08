How to fix a water damaged ps4 controller

If you’ve ever owned a PlayStation 4, you know that the controller is waterproof and can be submerged in water. If your controller has been damaged by water, here’s how to fix it.

How to fix a damaged ps4 controller is a common issue that many people have. This article will explain how to resolve the case if your controller has been water damaged.

If your Playstation 4 controller is giving you problems, don’t worry. There are a few things you can do to fix it! This article will outline the steps to take if your PS4 controller has water damage.

If you’re unsure if your PlayStation 4 has water damage, we’ve included instructions on how to tell. And finally, if your controller’s buttons are vibrating and won’t stop, there’s a solution too! Let’s get started!

Can you fix a water-damaged ps4 controller?

Yes, in most cases, you can fix a water-damaged ps4 controller. However, it is essential to note that there are different levels of water damage, and some controllers may be beyond repair.

How to tell if ps4 controller has water damage?:

There are a few signs that your ps4 controller may have sustained water damage. These include: the controller won’t turn on, the buttons feel sticky or unresponsive, there is corrosion on the battery terminals, or the controller is vibrating excessively.

Ps4 controller water damage won’t turn on:

If your ps4 controller won’t turn on after being exposed to water, the internals will likely be damaged and need to be replaced.

Ps4 controller water damage vibrating:

If your ps4 controller starts vibrating excessively after being exposed to water, the vibration motor will likely be damaged and need to be replaced.

How to fix a water damaged ps4

If your PS4 has been water damaged, there are a few things you can do to try and fix it. First, check the controller to see if there is any water damage. If the controller has water damage, it may not be able to turn on the PS4, or it may start vibrating.

If you can’t tell if the controller has water damage, try plugging it into the PS4 and see if it works. If the controller does work, then your PS4 probably needs to be dried out.

To dry out your PS4, first, unplug all of the cables and peripherals from it. Then remove the hard drive and put it in a safe place (you don’t want to risk losing any data). Next, take a clean cloth and lightly dab all the wet areas on the PS4.

Once you’ve done that, take a hairdryer set to low heat and hold it about six inches away from the damp areas for 10-15 minutes. This will help evaporate any remaining moisture.

Once you’ve done that, reassemble your PS4 and try turning it on again. Hopefully, this will have fixed the problem!

