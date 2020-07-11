Marcelo loses what remains of the League due to injury

He Real Madrid is close to achieving the title of League, but the last steps should be taken without Marcelo, who suffers a muscle injury in the left adductor and will miss the rest of the domestic championship. A low that leaves the Madrid left lame, where the only natural player in that position is Ferland Mendy.

Muscle injuries mark the course of Marcelo who will miss the last days of LaLiga Santander with his sixth mishap of the season. Real Madrid performed an MRI on Friday that confirmed the injury.





Sixth physical mishap of the Brazilian

“Our player Marcelo has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the left adductor”





Real Madrid statement















“After the tests carried out on our player Marcelo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the left adductor,” reads the part released by the club.

The footballer is “pending evolution” but a recovery period of between two and three weeks is estimated, so the rest of the League would be lost and his goal would be to be recovered to play in the Champions League in August.

Marcelo in a match with Real Madrid. (Getty)



The white team receives Alavés tonight at Alfredo Di Stéfano with the obligation to win if he does not want to see Barça cut points. The Catalans were one point behind the Whites on Wednesday when they beat Espanyol at the Camp Nou. If the Catalans do not fail, Madrid needs at least 8 points in the four days remaining in the tournament to achieve the title.

