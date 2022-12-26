Complete results of the NBA match, Saturday (11/09/2019)

Several matches have taken place in the continuation of the 2019/2020 NBA. One of the most prominent is the Laker’s victory over the Heat.

Entertaining the Miami Heat at the STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, Saturday (11/09/2019) afternoon Indonesian time, the Lakers immediately got fierce resistance in the first quarter. Luckily, they were able to end the fight with a 95-80 victory.

The most prominent player in the match was Anthony Davis. The Power Forward scored 26 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists to help his team win the Heat.

The victory also made the Lakers even better at playing at the STAPLES Center. In four home games this season, they successfully wiped out the victory. This is their seven consecutive wins this season.

Complete results of the NBA match (11/09/2019):

Portland Trail vs Brooklyn Nets 115-119

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers 100-97

Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks 103-100

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks 102-106

New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors 104-122

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors 125-119

Atlanta Hawks vs Sacramento Kings 109-121

Indiana Pacers vs Detroit Pistons 112-106

Washington Wizards vs Cleveland Cavaliers 100-113

Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies 118-86

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat 95-80