Djokovic and Nadal qualify for the quarterfinals of Masters Paris, Chilean Garin advances

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, world number one, defeated on Thursday in sets run to the British Kyle Edmund to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Masters in Paris, which also acceded to the Chilean Christian Garin.

Djokovic, who won 7-6 (9-7) and 6-1, will now collide with the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who for his part surpassed the Australian Alex De Miñaur by 6-3 and 6-4.

Meanwhile, Garin lifted three match points before beating local Jérémy Chardy 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 and 7-6 (8-6) in almost two and a half hours of play.

The South American, who made it into the top eight of a 1000 Masters for the first time in his career, will now play with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-2.

In another of Thursday’s matches, world number two Rafael Nadal defeated Swiss Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4. In the instance of the eight best, the Spanish will play against the local Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who for his part defeated the German Jan-Lennard Struff by 2-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (8-6).

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev said goodbye to the competition after falling in three sets to Canadian Denis Shapovalov.