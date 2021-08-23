Barcelona beats Slavia Prague and adds key points in the Champions League

Lionel Messi’s early goal and a second-half own-goal gave Barcelona a 2-1 win over Slavia Prague in a thrilling Group F match in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Barcelona came out with everything from the beginning of the match and it was not strange that they put themselves in advantage in the 3rd minute, when Messi stole a ball before the strong pressure of Barça, he gave it to Arthur and the Brazilian gave it back to the Argentine star to send it to the back of the net.

But the Czech team quickly regrouped and began to generate danger in the arch-rival, in a lively first half in which it was more than the powerful Barcelona but in which the locals wasted three golden opportunities to level the scoreboard.

Pushed by their fans, the locals kept their foot on the accelerator after the break and deservedly achieved the 50th-minute equaliser through Jan Boril.

And when least expected, Barcelona regained the lead in the 57th minute, after a Luis Suarez shot bounced off Peter Olayinka to give valuable three points to the Barcelona team, which leads Group F with seven points.

In another group match, Inter beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at home with a goal from Argentina’s Lautaro Martinez. The result allows the Italian team to climb to second place with four points, the same as the German team and three more than the bottom-placed Slavia Prague.

In Group E, European champions Liverpool beat KRC Genk 4-1 away, while Napoli defeated Red Bull Salzburg 3-2 in Austria to remain at the top of the section with seven points, one more than the Reds.