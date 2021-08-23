The Rock announces film making about the story of Mark Kerr

As announced earlier this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his expected announcement at the UFC 245 press conference.

Johnson, who will deliver the “BMF” belt on the stellar UFC 244 between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, announced that he will make a film about Mark “The Smashing Machine” Kerr with his company.

Kerr became famous for fighting in UFC 14 and 15, and several Pride FC events. Johnson will play Kerr in the movie.

“I’ve been a fan of MMA for a long time, ” Johnson said. “When you think about the world of MMA, from my perspective, there are individuals and warriors in MMA. They have obtained incredible achievements and that is what I want the world to see. Mark Kerr’s story is an incredible story. Here is a guy who won the UFC full weight tournament twice, it was pride. He is still alive and the interesting thing about his story is that he has achieved so much in life. But like all of us, he has struggled with the demons of addiction and mental health. He has hit bottom, but the best part of Mark Kerr is that he gets up and wants to do it a little better than today.”

This would be the second film focused on the life of Mark Kerr, in 2002 The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter were released Mark Kerr that talked about the life and personal problems of the former MMA fighter.