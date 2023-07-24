Zoe Saldana Opens Up About Her Role in Special Ops: Lioness and More

Since she played the iconic role of Gamora in the Marvel franchise, everyone knows her, and she has millions of fans worldwide. We are talking about Zoe Saldana, who recently participated in the action thriller series Special Ops: Lioness. With the premiere of her latest series, she opened up in an interview and shared many details regarding this role and her role in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Let’s take a look.

Zoe’s Upcoming Role in Special Ops: Lioness

The series Special Ops: Lioness has Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman in the leading roles. Zoe plays the role of a CIA special agent. Her job is to send other female operatives who will be working undercover, and they are supposed to be in touch with the terrorists’ girlfriends, daughters, and wives. It sounds perilous, as well as vital tasks to be done to have trusted info to be passed to the mission teams.

How many lives does Zoe Saldana have? How does she have time to shoot all these projects. pic.twitter.com/5goseWz9ee — King Monye 👑 (@iamkingmonye) July 14, 2023

Lead Role Since Guardians of the Galaxy

This would be her lead role since she played Gamora in various Marvel movies. This role is quite different from the previous one, where the lives of many people and operatives depend on her ability to do her duty. Unique Ops: Lioness is a spy thriller series created by Taylor Sheridan.

"Special Ops: Lioness" is an "unabashed work of military propaganda that positions the U.S. Armed Forces as the 'strong' who 'protect the weak,' which apparently includes the Middle East as well as vulnerable members of U.S. society," writes @aherman2006. https://t.co/v5t78O3gtk — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2023

Many other cast members play various roles. Cast includes Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, Laysla De Olivera, James Jordan, Austen Hebert, Stephanie Nur, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Hannah Love Lanier, and more.

Executive producers include Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Geyer Kosinski, Bob Yari, David Glasser, David Glasser, Taylor Sheridan, Jill Wagner, and more. There are eight episodes, amongst which just the first has been released.

Zoe Saldana: Other Noticeable Works

Her most famous and worldwide known role includes Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar film series, which won Oscar. It is still the world’s number 1 highest-grossing movie of all time. Her role in Avengers Endgame has also earned her much fame, and she has been featured in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the World.

Icons only. 📷 Zoe Saldaña pic.twitter.com/ElAfCFeACD — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) July 16, 2023

She has worked in various films and other projects since 2000 and has been one of Holywood’s most popular and successful actresses. She is married to Marco Perego-Saldana and has three children together. Her upcoming roles would be Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5, scheduled for 2025, 2028 and 2029 respectively.