Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a famous and much-awaited series for its upcoming season. It features a love triangle between Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh, and Shweta Tripathi. With such popular cast members in the leading roles, many fans eagerly await the latest Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 release date updates. Let’s get into it and discuss it further.

Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 Release Date

The first season of the series was released on 14th January 2022. Since the first season, the series has made a powerful impact on fans across the globe. There are a massive number of fans who have been eagerly waiting for the release of the second season. But the makers still need to share information about the Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 Release date.

#Showstoppers2023 Tahir Raj Bhasin has been grabbing appreciation for his stint & versatility, & this year he had a successful hattrick on OTT—Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Looop Lapeta to Ranjish Hi Sahi, all his projects have turned out to be massive hits https://t.co/AKdOmqz0Rn — Forbes India (@ForbesIndia) January 18, 2023

We will share all the latest updates and news related to the series and its release date. Keep in touch with us. In the meantime, let’s discuss the star cast and the storyline of Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein.

Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein Storyline

The series starts in a small town where Vikrant Singh Chauhan, played by Tahir Rah Bhasin, is seen in love with his classmate from college, Sikha, played by Shweta Tripathi. His father had a job at one of the leading influential members of his town, and he wanted his son to have a job at one of his boss’s companies.

Being an emotional son, Vikrant couldn’t refuse his father and went to see his father’s boss, just for formality. Before his interview for any specific post, Purva Awasthi, his boss’s beautiful daughter, sees Vikrant and falls in love at first sight.

Series Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein Language Hindi Genre Crime, Romance, Thriller Creator Sidharth Sengupta Showrunner Sidharth Sengupta Director Sidharth Sengupta Writer Sidharth Sengupta, Anahata Menon, Varun Badola Cinematography Murzy Pagdiwala Producer Jyoti Sagar, Sidharth Sengupta Music Director Shivam Sengupta, Anuj Danait Production Edgestorm Pictures Certificate 16+



She didn’t care if he was in love with someone else, she was a spoiled daughter of a wealthy father, so she went on eliminating any and all the issues that came her way. Her only goal was to marry Vikrant, anyhow. So, she did. But Vikrant was not so happy with the situation, but he couldn’t do much of anything because his father-in-law was influential. There were many fighting and action scenes throughout the series. Also, the story shows various conflicts and complicated situations involving many characters.

Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 Storyline

It will be interesting to see how Vikrant spends time with his not-so-chosen wife, Purva Awasthi. Also, there might be some more rebellious acts from his former girlfriend, Shweta Tripathi. Moreover, some new characters might be added to the upcoming season of Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein’s storyline.

Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein 2 Cast Members:

As discussed earlier, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh, and Shweta Tripathi play leading roles in Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein series. Here are the additional cast members of the series:

Tahir Raj Bhasin as Vikrant Singh Chauhan

Shweta Tripathi as Shikha

Anchal Singh as Purva Awasthi

Surya Sharma as Dharmesh

Saurabh Shukla as Akheraj Awasthi “Vidrohi”,

Brijendra Kala as Vikrant’s father

Anant Joshi as Golden, Vikrant’s best friend

Hetal Gada as Vikrant’s sister

Sunita Rajwar as Vikrant’s mother

Arunoday Singh as Killer

Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein Makers Team

Sidharth Sengupta created as well as directed the series. The Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein series was written by Sidharth Sengupta, Varun Badola, Umesh Oadalkar, and Anahata Menon. The music of the series is from Shivan Sengupta and Anuj Danait. The producer’s team includes Jyoti Sagar and Siddharth Sengupta. Along with them, the executive producer is Vishal Bajaj.

Where to Watch Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein?

The first season is available on the popular online streaming platform Netflix. There are 8 episodes in the first season of Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein.