The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

The Righteous Gemstones is an American dark comedy-drama series that revolves around exceptional mystery, suspense, and crimes. The show was initially created and developed by Danny McBride, and with the release of its first season, The Righteous Gemstones has received a good response from the audience.



On top of that, The Righteous Gemstones Seasons have earned 8.1/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which indicates that the show has enough potential to be released for further seasons.

If you’re new to The Righteous Gemstones series or looking for the release date for next season, this article will give you all the latest information. We have provided the release dates, a brief storyline, a cast members’ list, and trailer updates for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Release Date

As of now (July 2023), the show makers released three seasons for The Righteous Gemstones series, and fans are eagerly waiting for the renewal of upcoming seasons. But hold on! Will there be a fourth installment for The Righteous Gemstones Series? And if yes, then who will return for the upcoming season?

Well, here we have compiled all the answers to your questions. The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is yet to be confirmed by the showrunners. And not only that, but the most recent season was recently winded up on August 6, 2023. So fans must wait at least one year to watch The Righteous Gemstones Season 4. We expect The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 to release in the second half of 2024.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Ahead

The Righteous Gemstones Seasons are the complete package of comedy, dark humor, and crime that have left many fans speechless. The showrunner has ideally used a splendid combination of screenwriting, direction, and acting skills to provide such quality content.



The storyline of The Righteous Gemstones Seasons follows a family of televangelists and megachurch pastors. In the first season, we were introduced to lead characters such as Jesse Gemstone (Danny McBride), who is known as an associate pastor of the Gemstone Salvation Center. Eli Gemstone, Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin.

As the story progresses, we see that the plot of The Righteous Gemstones Seasons sped up and revolves around an exciting conflict between Gemstones and Rev. The dispute leads to a crime, and the whole storyline takes an exciting turn.

Without spoiling many details, let me say that The Righteous Gemstones is a perfect combination of light-hearted comedy-drama with black comedy and a pinch of crime-thriller drama. On and all, it is worth watching.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Cast Member List

Here is a complete list of cast members featured in The Righteous Gemstones drama series. The below-mentioned star cast may also return for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone

Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone

Adam DeVine as Kelvin Gemstone

John Goodman as Dr. Eli Gemstone

Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers

Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman

Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone

Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone

Gregory Alan Williams as Martin Imari

Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone

Dermot Mulroney as Rev John Wesley Seasons

Tim Baltz as Benjamin Jason Barnes (BJ)

J. LaRose as Gregory

Jody Hill as Levi

Scott MacArthur as Scotty

Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew

James DuMont as Chad

Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone

Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman

Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone

In addition to that, we may also see some new faces in the upcoming season of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode Titles List

No official information has been revealed for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4. Even the release date and the episode titles must be made public.



Still, here we have highlighted an entire list of The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 episode titles.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 01 – I Speak In The Tongues of Men and Angels

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 02 – After I Leave, Savage Wolves Will Come

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 03 – For He Is a Liar and the Father of Lies

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 04 – As to How They Might Destroy Him

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 05 – Interlude II

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 06 – Never Avenge Yourselves, But Leave It On The Wrath of God

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 07 – And Infants Shall Rule Over Them

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 08 – The Prayer of A Righteous Man

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 09 – I Will Tell of All Your Deeds

Where To Watch The Righteous Gemstones Season 4?

The Righteous Gemstones is an American black comedy crime drama series premiered on HBO in 2019. The showrunners have released three seasons for The Righteous Gemstones, and fans expect the renewal of The Righteous Gemstones for the fourth season. Audiences have praised the storyline and concept and which is why the show is gaining popularity with the releases.

First look at 'THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES' Season 3 for HBO.

However, if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of The Righteous Gemstones drama series, head to HBO or the official Hulu networks. You will find all the latest episodes for The Righteous Gemstones Seasons 1, 2, and 3.

In addition, the third season was recently concluded on August 6, 2023, on the HBO networks, and the makers have not announced the official release date for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4. But, upcoming seasons of The Righteous Gemstones series will also release on HBO and stream on the Hulu channel.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Righteous Gemstones Season 4?

The number of episodes depends on various internal and external factors; it may rely on the screenwriting and story length, so we can not predict the exact number of episodes for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4. Also, the show makers have not disclosed anything about the show’s renewal for the third season.



Still, if we look at the previous releases, we can assume that The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 will also release with nine episodes.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Makers Team

It would be impossible for The Righteous Gemstones Seasons to get such huge followings on the various social media handles without the backing of the production team members. Fans will be surprised that our lead actor, Danny McBride, is the creator of The Righteous Gemstones drama series.

The Lord's most humble-ish servants step up to the altar. Season 3 of #TheRighteousGemstones premieres June 18 on Max.

In addition, Danny McBride has served as executive producer along with Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and many others. Apart from that, Jody Hill and Danny McBride have also worked as the directors of The Righteous Gemstones Seasons 1, 2, and 3.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Latest Updates 2023

Danny McBride’s 2019’s release, The Righteous Gemstones, is one of the most highly anticipated drama series that revolves around black comedy and crime drama. Currently, the show runs for three seasons, and fans are curious whether the show will return for the fourth season.



The first season of The Righteous Gemstones was released on HBO Networks on August 18, 2019. Later the second and third seasons of the show were aired on January 9, 2022, and June 18, 2023, respectively. But unluckily, the show makers have yet to announce the official release date for the upcoming season.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Official Trailer Release

An official teaser or trailer of a show or season provides insights about the upcoming seasons of a successful show. But unfortunately, it is too early for the trailer of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, as the third installment was recently wrapped up on August 6, 2023.

However, we have provided a link for The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 official trailer. It will give you a brief idea about the show and its storyline. So click the link above to watch The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 official trailer. We update you with the latest information as soon as we receive the official trailer for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all readers. Now you have all the latest information about The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 release date. The Righteous Gemstones drama series is regarded as one of the most outstanding products released so far. A light-hearted comedy-drama with a pinch of dark humor attracts millions of viewers.

The showrunner, David McBride, and his team have worked tirelessly to provide such quality content, and fans are also eagerly waiting for the fourth season. However, it’s been just a few days since the makers concluded the third season, so it is too early to make any promises.

Still, we assure you that whenever the showrunner announces the release date, we will update you with the latest information. Until then, enjoy The Righteous Gemstones’ earlier seasons, and stay tuned to our website to learn more about your favorite shows.