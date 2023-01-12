Where to watch This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 Release Date

Is ” This is going to hurt” season2 out?

Which future film or television program are you most anticipating? Are you aware of the updates for the second season?

Let me tell you something in case you are bored. ‘This is going to hurt is a fantastic television series we would like to recommend. Our team gathered some information regarding the series. A peek inside is ready?

‘This will be painful’ is a medical drama with a humorous tone by the British. It analyses their working lives in a demanding setting and depicts their personal and professional lives.

A book named ‘This Is Going to Hurt’, narrated by Adam Kay, is fictionally adapted into the show. The BBC and AMC jointly produced the program.

“This is going to hurt” Storyline

Adam, a young doctor, awakens in his car at the start of This Is Going to Hurt and realizes he is running late for his shift.

Unquestionably, the devastating resolution to Adam’s workplace error stands out.

The upcoming episodes seem attractive, especially if we witness more of Adam’s struggle to balance his personal and professional lives.

This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 Launch date

It’s time to think about the new season of “This Is Going to Hurt”.

It is obvious that the series will return for a second season. However, the BBC and the show’s creators have not confirmed it.

Episode 7 of Season 1 debuted on March 22, 2022, a Tuesday. Given this, it is expected that the renewal announcement will be made very soon.

This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 Episodes and running time

This series completed its first season with seven episodes of 45 minutes each. But the details regarding the episodes and show time are yet to be revealed. Let’s wait for that.

Where to watch “This is going to hurt” season 2?

On BBC One, ‘This Is Going to Hurt’ premiered on Tuesday, February 8 at 9:00 p.m. There are a lot of other platforms to choose from as well.

You can currently download “This Is Going to Hurt” from Amazon Video, Apple iTunes, Microsoft Store, or Sky Store, or stream it on Sky Go and Virgin TV Go. Moreover, you can watch the series on iPlayer.

This Is Going to Hurt Season 2 Rating and Review

The series’ rating is the most delicate part. Season 1 of the television show “This Is Going to Hurt” has an IMDB rating of 8.4/10. According to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, 36 reviews with an average rating of 8.9 showed that 94 percent of critics favor the series.

As for the review, we will share a unique aspect of the first season.

The scenes are both funny and sad at times. Each episode expertly advances the plot while providing viewers with a poignant glimpse into the daily pandemonium of a hospital emergency room with insufficient staff and the frequently tangled personal lives of the staff.

Cast and Characters

Cast and characters add color to the series; let’s have a look at the cast for season 2:

CAST CHARACTER Agata Jarosz Agnieska Ben Whishaw Adam Kay Ambika Mod Shruti Acharya Rosie Akerman Paula Van Hegen Hannah Onslow Erika Van Hegen George Somner Al Michele Austin Tracy Michael Workeye Ben James Corrigan Welly Josie Walker Non-Reassuring Trace

Wrapping up

In conclusion, ‘This is going to hurt is the ideal series to watch if you want to unwind. We will focus on further updates and let you know regarding the same through our site. So, remember to come back to this site.