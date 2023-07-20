What if Robert Downey Jr and Kate Winslet were in this movie? Unfortunately, it Didn’t Work Out

Have you heard about a movie starring Kate Winslet called The Holiday? It is one of the most underrated movies, which contains a fantastic storyline but hasn’t been so popular lately. There was a role for which Robert Downey Jr auditioned but did not get selected. Let’s discuss this in detail and why he didn’t get the specific role.

What exactly happened?

There were some issues with specific accent requirements during the audition. The film “The Holiday” was released around 2006, so we can guess it was shot a year or two before that time. Many actors were present for the audition, amongst whom one was Robert Downey Jr. He was auditioning against Kate Winslet in her original British accent.

Robert Downey Jr. & Jimmy Fallon Recall Unsuccessful Audition For Nancy Meyers’ Film ‘The Holiday’ https://t.co/ghchd3MZOv — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 19, 2023

When it was Rober’s turn, his different version of an accent came out, and that didn’t go so well. Later, he was laughed off on his own accept, so he didn’t get the part in the film The Holiday.

If we look at it, it was the film that he didn’t go with, and later on, he landed the legendary role of Iron Man, which shaped his future in an entirely different direction. So, in the end, everything worked out!

Robert Downey Jr. says he was 'a hundred percent' concerned that being in the MCU for a decade would affect his acting skills while filming #Oppenheimer (via @nytimes) pic.twitter.com/PmWvNZTVt8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 10, 2023

Many other actors were present during the table read for The Holiday auditioning. Cameron Diaz, Jimmy Fallon, Jude Law, Jack Black, and Kate Winslet were there. Since then, they have been making fun of this situation and thinking about how it went.

Kate Winslet & Cameron Diaz in "The Holiday" (2006) This film was written specifically with Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black in mind. pic.twitter.com/fT0DJXq6dl — Cacula ☄️ (@KakulaF) July 18, 2023

What was The Holiday About?

The movie has quite the storyline with some brilliant actors as the main characters. They have done a fantastic job with their individual roles. Also, the film contains many British-origin actors as the plot is based in London, so they needed specific actors with a British accent. That is why the primary requirement was the accent.

Since Robery Downey Jr was selected for the role of Iron Man, a.k.a. Tony Stark, his life has taken a different turn towards achieving everything he ever wanted. His recent work includes playing one of the leading roles in the film Oppenheimer. In his own words, this film and this role is one of the best movies he has ever seen. Everyone is waiting for the release of this film and see how it goes.