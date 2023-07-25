What did Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Said About Watching House of the Dragon?

When asked if he has watched the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, what did Nikolaj Coster-Waldau say? Well, he has not watched the prequel series, as of now, that is for sure. Because if he had already seen it, then there won’t be a question of watching it WHEN, instead, HOW did it seem to him? So there’s that. Let’s talk in detail.

Has Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Watched House of the Dragon?

Game of Thrones actor, who played one of the leading and influential roles of Jaime Lannister – Cersei’s brother – a Lannister, hasn’t yet watched a single episode of the House of the Dragon series. GOT fans are surely going to be disappointed with his answer. Because who wouldn’t watch such an iconic prequel series of the series in which you played one of the leading roles? So that’s something.

But he had a pretty good reason behind his answer. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said he has been waiting for more House of the Dragon seasons. So that, after there are multiple seasons, he can binge-watch the show and get to watch everything all together. After all, he might also know and is aware of the curiosity of such a legendary series. That is why he does not want to start watching the House of the Dragon.

Q: What was the best team up in GOT? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: "I like us."https://t.co/BGAiFWoDiU pic.twitter.com/X8atsPXCPv — ・ (@LadyTarth) May 3, 2019

What did the actor answer?

In a recent interview, the Game of Throne star revealed a statement according to which he is waiting for the further seasons of House of the Dragon, and he intends to binge-watch many seasons. He also shared some additional details which might surprise fans.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said that once he came across the opening credits of the show HOTD, he was surprised to see that the show had similar credits, and even the music felt quite nostalgic. It reminded him of their series – Game of Thrones.

Which character in season 1 did you find MOST interesting? pic.twitter.com/9VGAgjsPDp — House of the Dragon News 🔥 (@HOTDNewsHBO) July 24, 2023

Not just that, he is well aware of Game of Thrones’s popularity and knows how fans love the prequel House of the Dragon. For fans he said that he is very happy that fans are loving the Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon, and he is really happy for fans.

jaime lannister nikolaj coster waldau edit got game of thrones fancam after hours hotd pic.twitter.com/cV31Xsglc5 — 📁 (@darknigwt) October 12, 2022

House of the Dragon Season 2

After the popularity of the show House of the Dragon Season 1, the series was renewed, and since that time, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second part. House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently in the shooting phase, and soon it will be over in a few months. There was a recent update from the author regarding the same.