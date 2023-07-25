Game of Thrones Spin-Off Series A Knight of Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Update

Since the worldwide phenomenon of Game of Thrones ended, there have been so many spin-offs and prequel/ sequel series announcements. Soon, we all got the very first GOT prequel series in the form of House of the Dragon. It won millions of hearts with such a spectacular storyline and powerful cast members. Now, fans are waiting for news about more of the Game of Thrones spin-off series. Well, here we have an update for you.

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

Since HBO has confirmed House of the Dragon Season 2 renewal, fans have eagerly awaited other spin-off series. Now, we have news that the channel has also confirmed Game of Thrones spin-off series #2 as A Knight of Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The cast of the Game of Thrones prequel is comprised of primarily UK actors.https://t.co/e8ApaXpRdD — TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) July 25, 2023

Storyline for this Prequel

It is going to be a prequel series and will be written by the same world-famous author George R R Martin. The storyline will revolve around one of the most popular and chivalrous heroes written by the author, i.e., Ser Duncan the Tall. Fans have been long awaited for such announcements, and finally, they are getting it all!

In a recent event, HBO head of Programming Casey Bloys broke the news and shared all these details. It was a Warner Brothers event, and while such great news was revealed, fans have been going crazy over one more prequel announcement from HBO.

Henry Cavill In Game Of Thrones Prequel Is The 1 Way To Make Up For The Witcher's Bad Recastinghttps://t.co/ArYnlvqQNM — Jaun News Usa (@jaunnewsusa) July 16, 2023

Game of Thrones First Prequel: House of the Dragon

As fans have always wanted more Game of Thrones-related content, the first prequel series House of the Dragon Season 1, did quite well upon its release. It is noticeable that the finale episode, i.e., House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 10, had the biggest number of finale viewers since the Game of Thrones finale. Talking about numbers, there were approximately 9.3 million viewers who enjoyed the finale.

Since then, fans have eagerly awaited the House of the Dragon Season 2 release. There were rumors that the second season might be postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. George R R Martin killed all those rumors when he recently broke the news that the series House of the Dragon is all on its schedule. It is because the writing part has long been completed, and on top of that, shooting for almost half of the season has already been shot in London and surrounding locations.